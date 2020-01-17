ODHNI Launches WNW’s Signature Collection ‘Dejhoor’ in Delhi

ODHNI, one of north India’s largest and oldest retail brands in ethnic wear, has come up with an exclusive gallery line collection in association with WNW- Warp’n’weft, an elite bridal couture brand of Kolkata. Through this gallery line, ODHNI has launched WNW’s signature bridal collection ‘Dejhoor’ at Delhi. The collection is inspired by the beauty of Kashmir and pureness of the ‘Dejhoor’ evokes a dramatic yet sophisticated demeanour for the bride on her special Day.

ODHNI will be exclusive destination in Delhi for the fans of the – Warp’n’weft to purchase their desired fashion collections and bridal couture. ‘Dejhoor’ Collection by WNW doesn’t only beautifully portray the symbolic culture of Kashmir; it also helps to enhance the grace and elegance of the bride adorning it. Inspired from the heavenly charm of valleys in Kashmir, ODHNI brought an unprecedented bridal collection from the atelier of WNW. Gallery Line is a new retail concept in India and ODHNI has embraced it in the wedding wear segment with WNW. The gallery line includes exclusive wedding collection for all soon-to-be-brides.

On this strategic tie-up with WNW, Puneet Jain and Yatin Jain, Directors of ODHNI, said, “WNW is Known for its exquisite creations that incorporate bespoke designs; the most intricate craftsmanship on materials that are simply the best that money can buy. We believe marriages may be made in heaven, but it is the couture of bridals that make them heavenly and filled with ‘oh so wonderful moments’. We, at Odhni, are grateful & delighted to be working with such an honored brand like WNW exclusively to make every woman feel like a queen on her special occasion. Not only we are proud to have this association, but it surely will be fruitful for us and the team of WNW due to the customer avenues & their perception interface”.

Through WNW we want our customers to explore the new collection of WNW. Weaved by the sentiments and emotions, every family has a unique identity to feel proud. Based on this, we have introduced an exclusive gallery line that not only enhances the beauty of a bride but speaks volumes about the family traditions. This collection available at ODHNI manifests the dresses, which sync perfectly well with the d-day couture of the bride.”

These two brands have the common target audience and value propositions. In 2018, at India Fashion Week held in Delhi, Odhni and WNW worked together to exhibit their creative excellence, where the showstopper, Yami Gautam, Bollywood Star, scintillated the whole crowd with the exquisite bridal lehenga set.