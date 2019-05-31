Phoenix Mall completed 9 years

City’s premium shopping and entertainment destination, Phoenix United Mall celebrated its 9th anniversary. Anniversary celebrations were marked with spreading joy and happiness amongst underprivileged kids from Sarthak Foundation, Lakshay Foundation and Ashwamegh Srijan -passion for sports NGO.

Special film screening of Aladdin organized for kids of Sarthak foundation and Lakshay Foundation. On the occasion, chief guest veteran cricketerMr. Rudra Pratap Singh distributed Cricket bats to relented kids of Ashwamegh Srijan -passion for sports NGO.

Mr. Sanjeev Sarin, Centre Director Phoenix United Mall welcomed the chief guest, kids and other distinguished guests.

Addressing to the media, Mr. Rudra Pratap Singh said, “On the eve of World Cup2019, it was a pleasure spending time and gifting cricket bats to talented kids of Lucknow, under the auspices of Ashwamegh Srijan an NGO for sports and promotion. Hope these kids from Lucknow would one day represent India. Also, I would like to congratulate Phoenix United Mall Lucknow for completing their 9 years.”

Chief Guest Mr. Singh also inaugurated summer carnival which will be continued till June 25, 2019.

Mr. Sanjeev Sarin said “We congratulate the brands associated, lucknow residents, associates and our team members for completing 9 years successfully. On the occasion we are happy to celebrate with underprivileged kids of Sarthak and Lakshay Foundation. Going forward, we would look to celebrate many more years with people of Lucknow bringing various unique and entertaining events for all. In addition to this, we have also launched summer carnivals for our esteemed visitors.”

A regular visitor to the mall, Arvind said, “Phoenix United Mall is my favorite place to hang out, I come here regularly with friends and family to check out lifestyle brands, try sumptuous food at the food-court – offering a delectable range of cuisines, and movie and gaming centre. It is one place that every youngster loves visiting”