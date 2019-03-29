POKKT Mobile Ads joins hands with Adways Inc. to power its international expansion in Japan

In a move which further consolidates its leadership position in the global digital advertising space, POKKT, the leading smartphone advertising platform for mobile games in India and Southeast Asia, has partnered with Tokyo-based Adways Inc. to expand its operations into the Japanese market. Through its association with Adways, POKKT will enable brand advertisers in the country to leverage its proprietary, tech-led advertising platform and extensive portfolio of mobile advertising solutions to drive higher engagement with their target audiences.

Established in 2001, Adways Inc. is an industry leader in affiliate advertisement for PC and mobile devices and offers a wide range of advertising, media, and e-commerce solutions to its clients. It has an operational footprint in multiple international markets such as the US, India, China, Taiwan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Hong Kong, in addition to Japan.

POKKT, on the other hand is one of the leading Mobile Video Ad-Platforms in India, South-East Asia and Middle-East. POKKT has built Proprietary products and state-of-the-art mobile ad-tech platform for in-app Video Advertising. This coupled with its strong Data capabilities and proprietary DMP, POKKT is successfully able to deliver on all key KPIs for brand advertisers such as targeting, view ability, brand safety, along with other programmatic tools. POKKT works closely with leading advertisers in the region such as Unilever, P&G, GSK, Nissan, Pepsi, Coke, Amazon, Netflix, Samsung, Oppo, Disney, Sony etc.

Speaking on the partnership, Rohit Sharma, Founder & CEO, POKKT, said, “POKKT has built a very strong brand and product proposition in India, SEA & MENA. Having delivered more than 100 successful brand campaigns in these markets, we feel this is the right time to take our robust product offering to the Japanese digital brand advertising market which is at its inflection point. In addition, our platform is getting more than 50 million MAUs from Japan, which is a huge opportunity for advertisers to target mobile gaming audiences in Japan. Adways is undoubtedly one of the leading and most successful ad-tech Companies in Japan. We have had a great working relationship with them in the last few years. With their strong understanding of the market and very strong brand presence, we feel they are the right partners to launch our Mobile Video Ad Platform in Japanese market.

Nobuyoshi Noda, Director, Head of Global Business at Adways Inc., added, “Adways is excited to be POKKT’s exclusive partner in Japan. The platform, with over 50 million MAUs covering 80% of gaming audience in Japan, combined with Adways’ ad tech expertise and local market know how, together we believe we can provide new mobile marketing opportunity for brand advertisers in Japan.”