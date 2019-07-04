Pre-Budget Expectation Quotes – Rishi Bhatnagar, Aeris Communication & Shekhar Sanyal, The IET

With the budget to be announced in two days, please find appended the pre-budget expectations from Dr Rishi Bhatnagar, President, Aeris Communication and Chairman, IoT India Panel & Shekhar Sanyal, Director and Country Head, IET India. They discuss their expectations in the area of IoT, skilling, and academia.

Dr Rishi Bhatnagar, President, Aeris Communication and Chairman, IoT India Panel, “With the upcoming budget we hope to see the government’s focus on driving domestic innovation, coupled with fiscal incentive schemes and liberalisation norms with regards to IoT. We, the IET IoT Panel, hope the revamping of the IoT policy is done with adequate industry representation. The budget should look at 3 sectors that play a crucial role in establishing India as a leader in IoT, Manufacturing (Devices & Sensors), Telecommunications and IT/ITeS. It should also ensure key existing policies (National Electronics Policy, National Digital Communications Policy and National Software Product Policy) and formation of new policies (Data Protection, Cybersecurity and IoT Policies) receive adequate financial assistance.”

Shekhar Sanyal, Director and Country Head, The Institution of Engineering and Technology, “The work environment is changing at a rapid pace, the government needs to set aside resources to ensure that the country creates an ecosystem for the future of work and skill development, to enable Indians to be globally valuable and competitive. The government regulatory framework around skilling and future of skilling and work require continuous research and input which the budget should allow for. We hope to see more provisions for academia to spend on new technologies and expand their facilities to help students with exposure to real-time application of new-age technologies.”