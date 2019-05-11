Rinse away your skin concerns with Organic Harvest’s Sulphate Face Wash

Skin care in summer calls for special attention because scorching heat damages the skin and steals the freshness.Due to high temperature,your skin’s natural oils start flowing which makes the skin appear dull, oily and blemished. To relieve you of all skin problems during this summer, add Organic Harvest’s comprehensive range of sulphate free face washes to your cleansing regime.

Synthetic cleansing agentslike sulphate irritates and damages the skin that may also cause cancer. Hence, sulphate free face washes are a must to include in your summer skincare regime.Organic Harvest’s sulphate free face wash range provides a gentle face care experience and ensures protection from harmful chemicals. They will help you shield your skin from tan, excess oil production, acne, dullness and darkness.

This face wash range targets major skin problems with their range that includes Oil Control Face Wash, Acne Control Face Wash, Skin Lightening Face Wash, 6-In-1 Face Wash and Fresh & Glow Face Wash.

OIL CONTROL FACE WASH-The combination of organic lemon and orange extract is specially formulated for oily and sensitive skin. This face wash deeply cleanses the skin, controls excess oil and lifts up the dull surface by making the skin lighter & healthier.

ACNE CONTROL FACE WASH– This face wash is enriched with powerful anti-bacterial and anti-fungal agents like Neem and Tea Tree extract that helps in preventing acne and make your skin clear and blemish free. It detoxifies the toxins and removes impurities from the skin thereby effectively eliminating the acne-causing bacteria.

FRESH & GLOW FACE WASH– This gentle face wash with organic green tea extract is suitable for all skin types. Its antioxidant properties help in reducing sun damage, age spots and protect skin from free radicals. It keeps skin hydrated, removes impurities and leaves your skin looking radiant and healthy.

SKIN LIGHTENING FACE WASH- This face wash helps in reducing and lightening tan from skin without actually tempering with the moisture level of the skin. It is made with the powerful formula of ingredients like Saffron, Sandalwood and Daisy flower.

6-IN-1 FACE WASH- As the name indicates, this face wash provides combined skincare solutions in six different ways: Controls excess oil, lightens, brightens, rejuvenates, nourishes and prevents the loss of moisture. It is enriched with cleansing and moisturizing elements of olive, liquorice and daisy extract.

This summer, make the perfect choice for your skin with Organic Harvest’s sulphate free range of face washes.

Price:

OIL CONTROL FACE WASH: 150/-

ACNE CONTROL FACE WASH: 150/-

FRESH & GLOW FACE WASH: 170/-

SKIN LIGHTENING FACE WASH: 170/-

6-IN-1 FACE WASH: 180/-

Availability:

Across all major cities in India