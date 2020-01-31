Rising Star Tours & Travels launches new website to make traveling expeditious

Rising Star Tours and Travels (RSTT), a leading tour operator company in Delhi has launched a full-fledged website, which ensures perfect planning for a perfect tour. As planning is the key to a jubilant trip, this all-new website of RSTT offers almost everything that a person wants to know in advance before starting the tour.

Thriving on a unique work philosophy, “Traveling is a pleasure to which everyone has a right, no matter the age, gender, caste, creed, or any physical disability”, RSTT’S new philosophy is all about comfort, convenience, and contentment. From finding the best hotel room in one’s limited budget to clicking on the best airline deal, and exploring the desired destinations to choosing the ultimate package, this new website launched by RSTT is aimed to make every tour a delightful experience for all.

The website has come up with some useful features for travelers by narrowing down their confusion and broadening options for a perfect holiday at an affordable cost. RSTT believes in providing maximum customer satisfaction in both domestic and international tour categories. Besides offering adventure trips and solo women trips, RSTT is also famous for organizing domestic and international trips for visually-impaired (VI) people.

Convenient online access to flight, hotels and bus services worldwide is just a click away and customers needn’t worry how effectively they will utilize their vacations as all the things are now available on the website. Also, the fast and easy searching on the website and all the information in the easy language makes this website informative as well as user-friendly.

On the launch of RSTT’s new website, Mr. Amit Jain, founder of raising tours and travelers said, “Being an avid traveler, I have seen the troubles one has to face at the time of planning vacations and during traveling. The motive behind launching this website is to remove those bottlenecks in planning and managing vacations. We want to answer the maximum numbers of queries of a traveler through this website.”

“We strive to create happy vacations for all, so that people take a break from their everyday life, travel far, and learn to live a life in a hundred happy ways. Following this objective, this website is a platform from where reaching to any destination is not difficult, even for the specially-challenged people. Also, we are planning to introduce a secure payment gateway so that booking processes are made quick and easy,” further commented by Mr. Jain.

Founded in 1997, RSTT specializes in planning the exciting domestic and international trips to all the prominent destinations for individuals, groups, special groups, and corporates. It is accredited by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), and Travel Agent Federation of India (TAFI). Also, RSTT is the one and only tour operator to organize Travel Kitty, recognized by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.