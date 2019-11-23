Team Red Pill from XLRI Jamshedpur wins Airtel iCreate 2019 grand finale

Bharti Airtel, India’s largest integrated telecom company, announced the winners of Airtel iCreate 2019, the popular annual case study contest for B-schools. The contest attracted participation from 8000+ students from across the country.

Started in 2012, Airtel iCreate brings together students from across the country, to develop business solutions addressing situational problems at corporates. Teams are judged through an online case submission round before the National level grand finale – in the first round they are shortlisted basis an executive summary and presentation of the case solution.

Shortlisted teams and their solutions were thoroughly evaluated by a panel of subject matter experts and leaders from Airtel to narrow down on the winners.

This year, team Red Pill from XLRI Jamshedpur won the grand finale.

Overview of contest:

Round 1: Students can select any real-life case study announced by Airtel and suggest an innovative solution/approach to resolve it. The evaluation at this stage will be broadly based on the situation analysis and strength of the idea proposed though online case submission.

Round 2: 4000+ teams were evaluated over a period of 1 month & top 12 teams were identified to compete at the ‘All India Grand Finale’ at Airtel Centre, Gurgaon. For this round, teams are allowed to improve their presentations basis feedback from Airtel mentors to present their businesses cases to an eminent jury of the senior most leaders/business heads. This also gives them a chance to interact with them for a holistic learning experience.

During the grand finale, the teams were judged on parameters including – Business & Situation Analysis, Novelty of Ideas/ Out-of-the-box thinking, Ease of Implementation of idea/solution, Supporting Analytics, Financial Viability/ROI and finally, the Quality of Presentation.

Winning teams will be offered PPIs (Second year students) along with lucrative cash prizes.

Ajai Puri, COO – India and South Asia, Bharti Airtel said, “Innovation and entrepreneurship are core to the DNA of brand Airtel. With iCreate we extend this spirit to young minds and encourage them to ideate unconventional business solutions for challenging business situations. Every year, it is really exciting to witness the vibrancy and dynamism amongst the students. iCreate aims to nurture these young minds and give them a glimpse of what’s in store. It also enables us to bring on board some great minds on our team.”