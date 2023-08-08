BEK TV’s Dakota Cowboy Picked Up by Global Rodeo Group

Bismarck, ND, August 08, 2023 – BEK TV is excited to announce that its hit show, Dakota Cowboy, is now streaming on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Pro Rodeo YouTube channel, bringing the thrilling world of North Dakota rodeo to a wider audience. Viewers can catch all action-packed episodes at youtube.com/@PRCAProRodeo.

“We are so excited to have established a great partnership with the PRCA,” says Bill Palanuk, Co-Host of Dakota Cowboy on BEK TV. “Dakota Cowboy exemplifies the heart and determination of the modern-day cowboy, and we’re excited to share its thrilling episodes with the PRCA’s growing number of subscribers on YouTube.”

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) is the oldest and largest rodeo-sanctioned body in the world. Its YouTube channel is a premier destination for rodeo fans, featuring exciting event coverage, interviews, highlights, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content. “We feel our viewers will find much interest in the content produced by Dakota Cowboy,” said Amy Fast, PRCA Digital Assets Manager. “We look forward to growing together with Dakota Cowboy while expanding our available content.”

Dakota Cowboy is an hour-long original BEK TV production, hosted by Palanuk, aka Wild Bill, and Tisa Peek, horse trainer, rodeo athlete, and author. The weekly program celebrates the ways of Western living in North Dakota, highlighting the rich heritage and traditions of rodeo. Dakota Cowboy provides exclusive content, interviews with renowned rodeo athletes, and shines a light on young student rodeo athletes.

Dakota Cowboy airs on BEK TV each Sunday evening at 7 pm CT. The program also streams live on bek.news, and all episodes are archived on bek.news/dakotacowboy.

BEK TV is the only North Dakota-owned broadcasting company remaining in the state and produces more local content than any other television station. It broadcasts statewide on television and across the world via internet. BEK TV consists of content from both BEK Sports and BEK News.

BEK TV is the largest television broadcaster of high school and collegiate athletics in the region, broadcasting nearly 400 live events each year. The network also is the state’s top producer of original news and opinion programming. BEK TV is the 2021 and 2022 winner of the Bismarck Tribune’s Best of the Best contest, selected by the public for “Best Television Station.”

The concept behind BEK’s news programming is to provide a media service platform that is unscripted and uncensored. BEK TV hosts are untrained broadcasters who share their perspectives and views on topics and issues that North Dakotans are talking about. The BEK network never controls the messaging.

BEK TV broadcasts on television and across the world via the internet. For more information, log onto bek.tv and bek.news.