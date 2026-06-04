From Radio Waves to Real-World Experiences: Solaris B Launches a New Era of Immersive Progressive House Culture with Aurora Bloom.

As India’s electronic music landscape continues to evolve beyond traditional club experiences, music producer and DJ Solaris B is introducing a fresh concept that blends music, nature, storytelling, and immersive experiences into a single cultural movement.

Known previously through his work as Helium Project, Solaris B represents a new creative chapter focused entirely on Progressive House music—a genre celebrated globally for its emotional depth, melodic storytelling, and timeless musical journeys.

The launch marks not only the arrival of Solaris B as a standalone artist project but also the debut of Aurora Bloom, an experiential music property that seeks to redefine how audiences engage with electronic music in India.

What began as a radio show has now evolved into a live immersive experience.

Aurora Bloom will premiere its first on-ground edition at HyLo Mumbai, creating an environment where music, nature-inspired aesthetics, lighting design, and thematic décor merge into a carefully curated sensory journey.

At a time when audiences increasingly seek meaningful experiences over conventional nightlife, Aurora Bloom aims to create spaces where people can disconnect from the noise of everyday life and reconnect through music, creativity, and shared moments.

“Solaris B is more than a DJ project. It is about creating emotional journeys through sound. Aurora Bloom extends that vision into the physical world, where music becomes an experience people can feel, remember, and carry with them long after the night ends,” says Solaris B.

Inspired by sunsets, travel, human connection, and the transformative energy of light, Solaris B blends progressive house with melodic textures and organic elements to create cinematic experiences that move both the body and the mind.

Coinciding with the launch, Solaris B is releasing three original singles — Prototype, Dimensions, and Matrix — introducing listeners to the project’s signature sound that balances introspection with dancefloor energy.

Industry observers note that the rise of experiential entertainment is reshaping how younger audiences consume music. Rather than simply attending performances, audiences increasingly seek immersive environments that combine storytelling, design, community, and artistic expression.

Aurora Bloom is positioned at the intersection of these emerging trends.

With plans for future editions, original music releases, collaborations, and destination experiences, Solaris B aims to establish Aurora Bloom as a distinctive intellectual property within India’s growing electronic music ecosystem.

More than an event or a music project, Solaris B and Aurora Bloom represent a vision where progressive house becomes a medium for exploration, freedom, and connection.

Welcome to the world of Solaris B ~ Where Music Meets Freedom.

Follow Solaris B on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itssolarisb

Launch Event:

Venue: The Listening Room, HyLo, Mumbai

Date: 06.06.26

Timings: 10pm onwsrds

Reservations: 9867711017

Artist Bookings

Select Events

(+91) 9717565467

New Delhi. India

Email: selectevents.in@gmail.com