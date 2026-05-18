India’s Electric Vehicle Market Grows 57% in First Quarter of 2026: Report

New Delhi, May 18: India’s electric vehicle (EV) sector recorded strong growth during the first quarter of 2026, with the market expanding by 57 percent year-on-year, according to a recent industry report.

The growth reflects increasing consumer interest in sustainable transportation, improved charging infrastructure, and wider availability of electric vehicle models across different segments.

Electric two-wheelers continued to lead the market, while passenger EVs also witnessed rising demand as buyers increasingly shifted towards cleaner mobility options. Industry observers noted that better battery efficiency, lower running costs, and expanding charging networks are encouraging more consumers to adopt electric vehicles.

The report also highlighted the role of supportive government policies and incentives aimed at promoting electric mobility and domestic EV manufacturing. Several automobile companies have intensified investments in the sector by launching new electric models and expanding production capabilities.

Experts believe the rapid growth of India’s EV ecosystem indicates a broader transition towards environmentally responsible transportation and reduced dependence on conventional fuel-powered vehicles.

With rising awareness around sustainability and continued technological advancements, the EV industry is expected to maintain positive momentum in the coming months.