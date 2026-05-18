Imarticus Learning’s AI Leader Karthik Chandrakant Launches Artificial Intelligence Essentials to Make AI Simple, Clear, and Future-Ready

Mumbai, India, May 18: Imarticus Learning today announced the launch of Artificial Intelligence Essentials, authored by Karthik Chandrakant, Senior Vice President, Head of Data Science & AI at Imarticus Learning. A seasoned AI practitioner with 14 years of global experience including roles at Amazon, Alexa and Mu Sigma. Karthik is also a 2x TEDx Speaker and has trained thousands of learners across India and globally. Published by Vibrant Publishers (US) and available globally on Amazon India and Amazon US, the book is designed to make artificial intelligence accessible to beginners, students and working professionals.

The launch reflects a growing need in the market: while AI content is everywhere, clear and structured understanding is still missing. The book focuses on removing confusion and helping learners build strong basics that can later be applied in real jobs.

Titled Artificial Intelligence Essentials You Always Wanted to Know, by Vibrant Publishers (US-based publisher), the book covers key areas such as machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and generative AI. It explains these concepts in simple language, with a focus on how AI is used in real-world business situations.

Speaking on the launch, Karthik Chandrakant, SVP, Head of Data Science & AI at Imarticus Learning, said, “Most learners today are exposed to AI content everywhere, but very few get real clarity. I wrote this book to simplify AI and help people build strong foundations without getting lost in jargon. If someone can understand the basics well, they can grow confidently into advanced AI roles.” He added that the idea behind the book is to help learners “think in the right direction” rather than just consume fragmented information. “This book was written to raise the bar of AI literacy, one reader at a time.” Nikhil Barshikar, Founder & CEO, Imarticus Learning, said the book aligns with the organisation’s broader mission of making learners industry-ready: “AI and data skills are now essential for almost every career path. At Imarticus Learning, our focus has always been to prepare students for real jobs, not just theory. This book strengthens that mission by helping learners build clarity early, which directly improves their confidence and employability in the AI space.”

The relevance of the book is also reflected in outcomes from Imarticus Learning’s Data Science & Analytics with GenAI program, where structured learning has translated into strong career results. These programmes continue to see high demand from employers hiring for AI, Data Science, and analytics roles.

Imarticus Learning’s Data Science, Analytics and GenAI domain has seen strong placement outcomes, reinforcing this need for clarity-driven learning. The Postgraduate Program in Data Science & Analytics with GenAI (PGA) placed 582 students across 302 hiring companies. The highest offer reached ₹23 LPA at Hexagon, a global industrial analytics firm. The average CTC was ₹6 LPA, with 25.3% of students crossing ₹6 LPA and 17 students crossing ₹10 LPA.