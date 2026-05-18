Kramer to showcase expanded speaker family at InfoComm 2026 in first US appearance

May 18: Kramer will present its expanded installed-audio speaker portfolio in the United States for the first time at InfoComm 2026, supporting U.S. integrators with a broader family of ceiling, pendant, wall-mounted and all-weather loudspeakers for common commercial environments.

Following its international debut earlier in the year, the speaker line arrives at InfoComm as integrators look for more practical ways to simplify deployment, maintain consistency across room types and support both passive and networked audio designs.

“For many integrators, the challenge is not choosing a single speaker. It’s building a practical family they can use across meeting rooms, classrooms, hospitality spaces and open-ceiling environments without starting from scratch every time,” said Dorit Bitter, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Kramer.

The portfolio has been designed with flexibility at its core. It includes a comprehensive selection of ceiling, wall-mounted and pendant loudspeakers, available in multiple sizes and performance levels to suit a wide range of applications – from small meeting rooms through to open commercial spaces.

At the heart of the range are the PoE-powered Dante models, which deliver both power and audio over a single network cable, removing the need for local amplification and significantly simplifying system architecture.

The ceiling speaker lineup spans compact and mid-size models engineered to deliver exceptional speech intelligibility and smooth, consistent background music reproduction. Designed for quick integration into suspended or hard ceilings, these speakers offer wide, even dispersion that minimizes hot spots and drop-offs – ensuring clear communication across meeting rooms, classrooms and retail environments. For integrators, this translates into fewer units required to achieve uniform coverage, reducing both system cost and installation time while maintaining a clean, unobtrusive aesthetic that blends seamlessly into interior designs.

Pendant variants extend this performance into open-ceiling and architecturally exposed spaces, where traditional ceiling speakers are not practical. Suspended at optimal listening height, these models deliver controlled, downward-directed coverage that maintains clarity and intelligibility even in acoustically challenging environments such as high ceilings, atriums and modern retail spaces.

Wall-mounted models complete the range by providing higher output and more focused coverage for areas that demand greater impact and control, such as hospitality venues, public areas and larger commercial spaces. With optimized dispersion patterns and increased SPL capability, these speakers allow integrators to direct sound exactly where it is needed – minimizing spill into adjacent zones while maintaining consistent tonal balance.

Installation and commissioning have been designed with integrators in mind. Features such as front-access wiring on ceiling models, consistent mounting systems and centralized speaker configuration software reduce on-site complexity, shorten setup time and support more repeatable deployments.The loudspeaker range is part of Kramer’s broader installed audio ecosystem, including DSPs, amplifiers and management tools for larger system designs.