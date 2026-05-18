Liberty Mutual increases stake in Liberty General Insurance to 74 Percent in India

Mumbai, May 18: Liberty Mutual Insurance today announced that it has increased its shareholding in Liberty General Insurance Limited (LGI) to 74%. This development follows the earlier increase in Liberty Mutual’s stake from 49% to 55.40% in September 2025.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Parag Ved, Chief Executive Officer & Whole-Time Director, Liberty General Insurance, said,

“With stronger backing from Liberty Mutual, we are now better positioned to expand our distribution footprint and deepen our presence across retail and commercial line segments. Our focus remains on building a business that is consistent, resilient, and built on sound fundamentals, while remaining adaptable in a market that is defined by constant change.”

“India presents a unique opportunity with its diversity, and growing demand for protection, and we can play a meaningful role in advancing insurance penetration in the country. As we move forward, our priority is clear—to deliver sustainable profitable growth, strengthen trust with our stakeholders, and continue building long-term value for customers, partners, and the communities we serve”, Mr Ved added.

Commenting on this development, Mr. Matthew Jackson, President, Liberty International Insurance APAC, said,

“India remains an important market for Liberty Mutual as we build our business across Asia Pacific, supported by strong fundamentals and significant opportunity for growth. Increasing our shareholding in Liberty General Insurance allows us to further develop the business and bring our global capabilities more directly to the market.

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group is ranked 91st among Fortune 500 companies1 and is the 9th largest property and casualty insurer globally2, with $178.2 billion in assets and $50.5 billion in revenues in 2025.