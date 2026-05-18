Telangana Governor Felicitates TG EAPCET 2026 Topper M. Rushi

Hyderabad, May 18 : Since its inception in 1986, EAMCET has been one of the most prestigious entrance examinations for students aspiring to pursue engineering and medical education in the Telugu states. Over the years, the examination evolved into EAPCET, and after the bifurcation of the states, it continued separately as Telangana EAPCET and Andhra Pradesh EAPCET.

However, for nearly four decades, one trend remained largely unchanged top ranks were predominantly held by boys. Breaking this long-standing record and creating history, M. Rushi, a student of Resonance Junior Colleges, Hyderabad, secured the state’s 1st rank in TG EAPCET 2026.

Her extraordinary achievement not only earned her the top position in the state but also shattered a nearly 40-year-old perception of “boys’ domination” in one of the most competitive entrance examinations in the Telugu states.

In recognition of her remarkable accomplishment, the Governor of Telangana, Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla, congratulated and appreciated M. Rushi for her outstanding performance, at the Lok Bhavan, today. He complimented her on this historic success and conveyed his best wishes for her future achievements.

This historic milestone achieved by M. Rushi has become a matter of immense pride for Resonance Junior Colleges, Hyderabad, its faculty members, fellow students, and parents. This is not just a rank it is an inspiration for an entire generation, says Mr. Purna Chandra Rao Narra, Managing Director, Resonance Educational Institutions.