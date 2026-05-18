JUFET Team InnovateX Enters 10 at Deloitte Hacksplosion 2026

Bengaluru, May 18 : Students from the Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FET) at c have earned national acclaim by reaching the Grand Finale of the Deloitte Hacksplosion National Level Hackathon 2026. The journey began on 30 January 2026 with 21,910+ registrations from across India, progressing through multiple rigorous stages including a brand quiz, coding rounds, idea submissions, semifinals, and expert evaluations — culminating in only 10 teams qualifying for the finale.

Among these Top 10 teams nationwide, only one team from Karnataka advanced to the Grand Finale Team “InnovateX” from JUFET.

Romal Shetty, CEO – Deloitte South Asia, publicly appreciated Team InnovateX for their performance at the Grand Finale, acknowledging the students’ innovation, technical excellence and teamwork on a national platform.

What makes this achievement especially remarkable is the interdisciplinary strength. The finalists are 3rd-year students from Data Science (DS), Internet of Things (IoT), and Computer Science Engineering (CSE – General) streams, who competed against top talent from premier institutions across the country.

Adding to the celebration, all team members secured internships, reflecting their industry readiness and outstanding performance during the hackathon.

The team’s hackathon journey was mentored by Dr. Garima, whose guidance and encouragement were instrumental throughout the competition. The students also expressed heartfelt gratitude to Preethi Bhandary and Senthil for their leadership during the various stages of the hackathon and to the Vice President of the University for consistent motivation and support.

This milestone highlights JUFET’s continued focus on experiential learning, interdisciplinary collaboration, and strong industry engagement, enabling students to excel on national platforms.