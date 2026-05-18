Mukhyamantri Gram Parivahan Yojana Begins Bus Operations in Small Villages Across Uttar Pradesh

Delhi, May 18: The Yogi Government in Uttar Pradesh is actively working towards strengthening the transport system in rural areas through the ‘Mukhyamantri Gram Parivahan Yojana’. The objective of the scheme is to expand bus connectivity to even the smallest villages across the State.

In line with this vision, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has accelerated preparations under the scheme, with operations of nearly 80 buses already commencing in the initial phase.

The Government and the Corporation are working rapidly to connect more than 59,000 gram sabhas in Uttar Pradesh with bus services. Under the scheme, rural bus services will be linked with blocks, gram panchayats, tehsil headquarters and district headquarters.

UPSRTC Assistant Manager Umesh Arya stated that applications of 858 bus operators across 70 districts have so far been selected. Through agencies, operations of nearly 80 buses have already started in rural areas under the ‘Mukhyamantri Gram Parivahan Yojana’.

He further informed that mini buses with a maximum seating capacity of 28 passengers and a length of up to 7 metres will be operated under the scheme. Operators whose applications have been selected have already placed orders for buses as per the prescribed standards, while operations of the remaining buses will commence shortly.

Umesh Arya also mentioned that the routes for these buses are being finalised by district-level committees. Details regarding the operations and designated routes of all buses will be shared soon.

The scheme is being implemented through private bus operators and is expected to generate employment opportunities for rural youth and local transporters residing near the designated routes.

Additionally, the scheme will create demand for drivers, conductors, helpers and other support staff, thereby boosting local employment opportunities in rural areas.