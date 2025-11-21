4 Circular Warriors Rewriting India’s Waste Economy & Powering the Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision

India is standing at the cusp of a circular revolution. With the country generating nearly 62 million tonnes of waste annually, expected to double by 2030, the shift from a linear “take–make–dispose” model to a regenerative circular economy is no longer optional — it’s urgent. The economic stakes are staggering: studies estimate that a circular transition could unlock $400–450 billion in economic value by 2050, reduce material consumption by up to 30%, and create more than 1.5 crore green jobs across recycling, remanufacturing, repair, and resource recovery.

The momentum is already visible. India’s recycling sector, currently valued at $15–18 billion, is growing at 14–16% CAGR, driven by policy shifts such as the new ELV Rules, expanded EPR mandates, and state-backed green procurement norms. Yet the real engine of change isn’t policy alone — it’s the new generation of “Circular Warriors” who are turning waste into raw material, data into accountability, and recycling into a mainstream economic asset.

These innovators are not just cleaning up India’s waste mountains; they are redefining resource efficiency, cutting carbon footprints, and building the backbone of the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision — a future where India’s growth is powered not by extraction, but by regeneration.

Elima

In a world with finite resources, Elima is dedicated to maximizing its potential. Through their unified re-commerce and recycling platform, they breathe new life into products and materials, reducing waste and reimagining value. Elima’s integrated suite of solutions serves businesses of all sizes, facilitating efficient product, resource, and waste management. They believe that circular economies will become primary supply chains for all businesses in the future; and the brand is on a mission to create infrastructure backed by innovative technologies to collect, segregate, reuse and recycle varied streams of products and materials collected.

EcoReco-

Eco Recycling Ltd (Ecoreco) proudly stands as India’s premier and trailblazing E-waste Management Company. We have consistently set industry standards through our innovative and environmentally responsible disposal practices.

Recyclekaro

Recyclekaro’s cutting-edge facility in Palghar plans to process 50,000 metric tonnes of batteries by 2025 with over 90% efficiency and zero waste discharge.

Setting us apart in India, Recyclekaro recovers over 90% of critical elements, contributing to a circular economy. We innovate by recycling 675 MWh and reusing 608 MWh of battery capacity annually, aiming to reduce 350 metric tons of GHG emissions by 2026.

Recykal

Recykal is a tech startup, headquartered in Hyderabad, formalizing the circular economy in India. They are the pioneer of the managed marketplace for the Circular Economy in India, enabling all stakeholders across waste management and recycling with a digitized waste management ecosystem. Recykal operates in these categories offering circularity & sustainability solutions: plastic, paper, metal, e-waste, tyre, and batteries.

Recykal is a first-of-its-kind technology-driven solution provider for the waste management ecosystem and forms a key link between producers, waste generators, facilitators, and the different stakeholders in the waste management industry in India.

Solving some of the biggest challenges faced by the industry, Recykal has successfully channelized 7,00,000 MT of waste and spread awareness on effective waste management. Today they have 400+ brands, 325+ recyclers and co-processors, 10,000+ businesses, 600+ urban local bodies, 3000+ service providers, and aggregators associated with them.