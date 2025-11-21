Canara Marathon 2025: Route and Timing Details Announced

Bengaluru, 21 Nov: The third edition of Canara Marathon 2025 gears up to celebrate the spirit of endurance and unity on Sunday, November 23rd, 2025.

Organised by Canara Bank, the marathon will bring together participants from all walks of life, with the runners taking to the streets of Bengaluru. The Marathon will be flagged off from Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. This flagship event promises a morning filled with energy, inclusivity, and a celebration of healthy living for all age groups and fitness levels.

Race Categories and Timings:

10K Run: Flag-off at 5:45 AM, entry from Gate No. 7 via Vittal Mallya Road

5K Run: Flag-off at 6:45 AM, entry from Gate No. 10 via Vittal Mallya Road

3K Run: Flag-off at 8:00 AM, entry from Gate No. 10 via Vittal Mallya Road

Participants are advised to arrive on time at their respective start times for mandatory warm-up sessions and instructions. Adequate hydration points, medical support, and volunteer marshals will be stationed along all routes to ensure safety and a smooth-running experience.

Traffic diversions will be in effect on Vittal Mallya Road during early morning hours. Paid Parking facilities have been arranged at UB city Mall, Bengaluru for the convenience of all Participants and spectators . Residents and commuters are requested to plan travel accordingly and cheer on runners as Bengaluru comes alive for this city-wide celebration.