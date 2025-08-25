Zee Bangla Presents Kone Dekha Alo A Soul-Stirring Saga of Love, Identity & Destiny

Kolkata, 25th August, 2025: Zee Bangla, Bengal’s most beloved entertainment channel, is all set to launch Kone Dekha Alo – a moving tale of love, fate, and human resilience where two women from vastly different worlds are thrown into each other’s lives by a tragic twist of destiny. This riveting new series premieres on 25th August 2025 at 9.30 pm, from Monday to Friday, on Zee Bangla.

Starring Saina Chatterjee as Lajbonti, Somraj Maity as Anubhab, Nandini Dutta as Bonolata, and Mainak Dhol as Sudeb, Kone Dekha Alo is a layered tale of love, fate, and identity.

On the night of their weddings, a shocking dacoity changes everything—swapping the lives of two brides Lajbonti and Bonolota forever. Bonolata, a modern city dreamer who longed to escape tradition, unexpectedly finds herself in a quiet village life she never imagined.

Lajbonti, a gentle village girl, is thrust into the complexities and harsh expectations of city living.

As the two women struggle to adjust to their exchanged destinies, new emotions awaken—bringing love, heartbreak, sacrifice, and resilience to the surface.

What twists await these two brides? What destiny will they finally embrace? To find out, watch Kone Dekha Alo, only on Zee Bangla.

“Kone Dekha Alo is a story that delicately explores the emotional duality of love and identity. It is about choices that lie between destiny and desire, and the human heart’s constant struggle to reconcile them. At Zee Bangla, we believe in telling stories that not only entertain but also resonate deeply with our audience, by reflecting their emotions, conflicts, and dreams. With Kone Dekha Alo, we once again push the boundaries of narrative storytelling while staying firmly rooted in our cultural ethos. This show is for anyone who has ever questioned the paths laid out by fate, or dared to follow the calling of their heart.”said Mr Samrat Ghosh, Chief Cluster Officer – East, North & Premium Cluster, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. “Kone Dekha Alo is an emotionally layered tale of love, identity, and transformation—where every character’s journey reflects the complexities of human relationships. It is a story that goes beyond surface emotions to explore growth, resilience, and the choices that shape our lives. We are proud to bring together a powerful ensemble of both fresh faces and seasoned talents, creating a vibrant mix of perspectives and performances. This blend ensures that the story not only feels contemporary and refreshing but also carries the depth and maturity that audiences cherish. With its universal themes and heartfelt storytelling, Kone Dekha Alo is poised to strike a chord with viewers across generations, making it both a mirror of today and a timeless saga of emotions”. said Ms Navnita Chakraborty, Business Head, Zee Bangla & Chief Content Officer, Zee TV.

This show is produced by Organinc Studios (P) Ltd., the creator of hit shows like Mithijhora, Kar Kache Koi Moner Kotha and Icche Putul. To witness this powerful tale of two lives changed forever by destiny, watch Kone Dekha Alo, only on Zee Bangla.