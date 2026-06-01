Amit Shah Mourns Demise of Veteran Singer Suman Kalyanpur, Says Indian Music Has Lost a Timeless Voice

New Delhi, June 1 (BNP): Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid heartfelt tribute to legendary playback singer Suman Kalyanpur following her demise, describing her passing as a major loss to India’s music fraternity and remembering her as a voice that touched millions across generations.

Expressing grief, Shah said the Indian music industry had lost one of its most melodious and graceful voices, whose timeless songs continue to occupy a special place in the hearts of listeners.

In his tribute, the Home Minister acknowledged Suman Kalyanpur’s immense contribution to Indian cinema and music, noting that her soulful renditions and unmatched vocal elegance enriched the country’s cultural heritage over several decades.

He also conveyed condolences to her family, admirers and members of the artistic community, saying her legacy would continue to inspire generations of singers and music lovers.

Suman Kalyanpur earned recognition as one of India’s most admired playback singers, lending her voice to numerous memorable songs in Hindi and regional cinema. Her distinct singing style and emotional depth won her enduring admiration among audiences and musicians alike.

Tributes from political leaders, film personalities and fans have continued to pour in following news of her passing, reflecting the profound influence she had on Indian music and popular culture.

Her demise marks the end of an era in Indian playback music, with admirers remembering her not only for her unforgettable melodies but also for the lasting emotional connection her voice created with audiences across the country.