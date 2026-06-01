Launch of Flixora – democratising movie streaming and distribution

Flixora, the new platform designed to democratise movie streaming and distribution launches on Monday 1st June 2026.

Flixora is designed to help filmmakers, studios and content owners distribute and monetise their movies globally and instantly. Creators do not need to have millions of followers before seeing an income, as they do on other platforms. Small filmmakers can get payment and recognition for their work, instead of the industry being monopolised by big studios and those with a name already.

The platform will enable creators to upload, manage, market and sell their content directly to audiences, without relying on traditional gatekeepers or complex distribution networks.

Flixora focuses on simplifying movie distribution for independent filmmakers and emerging creators who often struggle with limited access to global streaming platforms, high distribution costs, low visibility and restricted monetisation opportunities. By providing a direct-to-audience streaming infrastructure, Flixora allows creators to retain control over their content, pricing, audience reach and revenue generation.

The platform also helps filmmakers, production companies and distributors looking for a more accessible and scalable way to reach international viewers.

At the same time, it offers audiences access to a broader and more diverse catalogue of films, including independent cinema, regional productions, and underrepresented stories that may not appear on mainstream streaming services.

How it works for the creators

For movie makers, the process is remarkably straightforward. For a nominal fee of $100* per month you can start adding your movies to Flixora. The fee covers as many films as you want to upload.

All movies are reviewed by the team and, upon approval, are uploaded for end users to stream. The review process ensures quality standards are maintained. If a filmmaker fails to get approval for their movies the $100 is refunded.

The quality of the films streaming on Flixora is paramount, meaning that creators can rest assured they are not getting drowned out by substandard content that also deters viewers. Movies must be original and can only be submitted by the creator.

There is scope for a wide variety of content, as long as the films are over 30 minutes long. Fiction can include any genre and any format, and factual films can include documentary style or practical tips-based material. Music is expected to be a significant section of content. The chief limitation is no pornographic content or anything illegal.

Producers are also offered the choice of countries where they wish viewers to have access to their movie streams, and the site will even provide projected earnings. Those earnings all go directly to the filmmaker, with no cut taken by Flixora, up to a limit of $1 million.

How it works for the viewer

Flixora offers unique design and user experience. Users can search by genre or subject and the search facility includes voice command. You can even search by release date. Just ask “show me all the movies launched on 1st June”, for example, and a list will appear.

Because there is a minimum length of 30 minutes and all films are reviewed by Flixora to ensure they are high quality, there is not an overwhelm of choice or substandard content that you have to plough through to get to what you enjoy watching.

For viewers the price point is, once again, a winning feature. In the free model, you can pay as you watch with a single movie costing just $1 per session. Alternatively, you can select a premium user status for just $5a month, with unlimited access.

Uniquely, premium users can invite friends to watch movies with them wherever they are, and they can watch together in real time, with friends paying just $1 each. The premium user can stop and start the movie in real time and fellow watchers will stop and start with them. So, they can all go and top up their drinks and grab popcorn at the same time, or stop to discuss what they are watching.

The aim for both producers and viewers is to democratise movie making and viewing, making it accessible to anyone and everyone.

From 1st June there will be approximately 30 movies, all of them originals, available to stream and Flixora’s projections show that those numbers will grow fast.

Martins Osuofia, Founder of Flixora said: “Flixora isn’t trying to replicate the traditional streaming model and compete on that level. We’re creating a brand new structure for global film distribution, one built around accessibility, creator ownership and direct audience reach.”

Andrew Stevens, writer and producer of ‘The incredible true story of 100 dates in Dallas’ said: “Flixora’s model reduces barriers to entry in the entertainment industry by giving creators such as myself the tools needed to distribute content professionally through a digital-first platform. I am very excited at the prospective opportunities to connect directly with global audiences and to earn directly from day one.”