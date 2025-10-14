5 Key Safety Tips from NPCI for Secure Digital Payments during Festive Season

Bengaluru, 14th October 2025: Festivals are a time of celebration, gifting, and increased shopping activity. Both online and offline channels offer attractive discounts, limited-time sales, and cashback promotions that encourage quick purchasing decisions. In this festive rush, many individuals may act impulsively to secure a ‘too good to be true’ deal. Scamsters are aware of these behavioral patterns and often exploit them through social engineering. As scams evolve with technology and awareness, a few mindful steps can help users enjoy a safe and seamless experience.

Shop Only on Official Apps and Websites: Fraudsters create lookalike websites and links, especially during sale season, to steal personal and payment details. Always type the web address yourself or use the official app. Avoid clicking on links from promotional emails, SMS or forwarded messages. Do not download files or click on links from unknown sources, as they may contain harmful software and could gain access to your device.

Complete Payments only Within the Platform: Some scams push users to pay on external UPI IDs or links outside the shopping app or site, skipping safety checks. Always complete transactions on the official checkout page and confirm the seller’s details.

Be Careful with Free Vouchers and Cashback promises: Messages offering rewards, cashback or festival gifts may ask for OTPs, account details or small “fees”. Genuine offers don’t need sensitive information or upfront payments. Pause and verify before engaging.

Treat Unexpected OTP Requests as Warning: Some messages claim that a payment has failed, or an account is blocked, and then request OTPs to “fix” the problem. OTPs are meant only to confirm a transaction initiated by users. Banks or payment apps never ask for them over calls or messages.

Don’t Act Under Pressure: Scammers create urgency by saying an offer will expire soon or your account will be blocked if you don’t act. Genuine platforms don’t use fear or rush tactics. Take a moment to check before responding.

To ensure a secure transaction experience, users should adopt the ‘Stop, Think, Act’ principle. By stopping at the point of unexpected requests, thinking and verifying the information, and acting wisely, users can effectively safeguard transactions and protect sensitive information, ensuring a secure experience.