9 Marketing Giveaways To Use For Your Next Corporate Event

There are numerous practical ways to ensure an enterprise continues to grow. And one of them is by establishing a promotional or marketing giveaway strategy. Doing so helps promote brand awareness to increase leads and sales.

Therefore, ensure you carry some giveaway items when attending any corporate event. However, you must carefully select your giveaways to make them stand out from the competition. They should also represent and promote your brand.

To begin with, here are giveaway ideas for your business to use at events:

Promotional Giveaway Bags

You can make your brand front and centre at a conference or trade show, by giving away a branded shopper bag. These have your logo and branding displayed on the outside, and people will walk around carrying them all day, providing you a lot of brand awareness with an inexpensive piece of branded merchandise.

Branded Mugs

Another effective marketing giveaway idea is branded mugs. People like coffee or tea. Therefore, going in this direction can help promote your brand’s visibility. That’s true since it’ll keep reminding the attendees of your enterprise whenever they utilize the mugs.

While that’s the case, you must personalize the mugs to suit your target audiences. You can also consider adding a few complimentary items like coffee, mug warmers, and cookies to your giveaway box. All these ensure you build loyalty with customers.

Screen Cleaner

Today, most people use technology to work. That’s why many of them spend several hours a day on computers. But to work efficiently, such individuals need to wipe or clean their screens more often. For that reason, you can consider screen cleaners as your giveaways during corporate events.

With screen cleaners, clients will always see your company logo, which reminds them of your products or services. As such, you’ll likely make huge sales.

Stylus Pens

Apart from screen cleaners, you can also consider stylus pens as promotional giveaway items. But that’ll be effective if most of your clients use devices with touchscreens.

That said, stylus pens are instruments used to write on touchscreen devices, and people use them instead of fingers. Therefore, including them in your promotional campaigns can help take your company a notch high. However, you must invest in ones that work for all gadgets since some models are designed for specific devices.

Reusable Water Bottles

Reusable bottles are another effective and sustainable corporate event giveaway idea. Such items are easy to carry, and since they’re reusable, they can help preserve the environment.

In addition to that, your customers will carry your bottles wherever they go. These include taking a walk, going to the gym, places of work, etc. Therefore, they make your brand visible for an extended period and to a wider audience.

Branded Umbrellas

Umbrellas form an integral part of modern man’s life. They protect people from harsh weather conditions like heavy rains, light snow, and sunshine. That’s why you see people all around carrying these items. And that makes umbrella giveaways a great way to increase the awareness of your firm, as they’ll help promote the visibility of your brand’s name and logo. For that reason, they should be branded to reflect your company.

Table Clock

Table clocks are necessary items to help check the time. Therefore, giving away these items during corporate events lets users always see your logo. That goes a long way in boosting your company’s exposure. However, it’d be a good idea to select clocks of high quality. That ensures they can last longer.

Branded Hats

You can also consider giving away branded hats during company corporate events. However, you must consider the season of the year.

For instance, consider creating hats for warmer weather if your event will take place during summer. Examples of these include baseball and straw hats. Otherwise, you should invest in hats like beanie caps for winter.

Power Bank

In the recent past, phones have become necessary items in human life. People use them for almost everything, from communicating to finding information and shopping online. However, these devices can run out of power, thus becoming useful, especially when one isn’t a place they can charge them. For that reason, most people consider investing in power banks. That’s why you need to include these items in your marketing giveaway strategy.

Branded power banks will help promote your brand’s visibility to more people. That helps you to generate more leads and sales. However, you must ensure your power banks are of high quality and safe for customers.

Takeaway

Establishing a corporate event marketing giveaway strategy can be a game-changer to the growth and success of your business. It enables you to achieve your objective of increasing brand awareness and attracting the right audiences. However, you must ensure all your items are branded or contain your company logo.