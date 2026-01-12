A Lohri Evening at DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square

Jan 12: Lohri has always been about simple things — gathering around a fire, eating well, and spending time with people you care about. On 13 January 2026, GlassHouse at DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square marks the festival with Lohri Aayi Re, an evening that keeps the focus on these familiar rituals.

A traditional bonfire anchors the celebration, with live dhol in the background and a winter-led Punjabi spread taking centre stage. The menu leans into the season with sarson da saag and makki di roti, pindi chole, and classic Lohri treats like pinni, gajak, and gur ka halwa, alongside a few international options and live counters.

Running from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm, the evening is meant to be easy and unhurried — a place for families, friends, and the Delhi–NCR community to come together without formality or fuss.

Priced at ₹2,500 plus taxes per person (food buffet only), Lohri Aayi Re offers a warm, food-led way to celebrate the season, staying close to what the festival has always been about.