AbhiBus Launches Industry-First Filter Helping Travellers Find and Book ‘New Buses’ on Every Route

Mumbai, 30th July, 2025: AbhiBus (ixigo’s bus business), one of India’s leading online bus ticketing platforms, has introduced an industry-first filter – ‘New Buses’. This filter lets travellers easily identify and book newer buses during the booking process. Users can choose between ‘Brand New’ buses (less than 1 year old) and ‘New’ buses (less than 2 years old), with each listing tagged on the search results page. This update brings greater transparency, comfort, and control, helping travellers make more informed choices.

Bus travellers in India have long booked tickets without knowing the actual age or condition of the bus, often facing last-minute swaps, breakdowns or poor travel experiences. AbhiBus is changing this scenario by enabling bus age transparency, helping travellers make smarter, more confident booking choices.

Speaking on this, Lenin Kodru, CEO, AbhiBus, said, “We are excited to introduce the ‘New Buses’ filter – a simple yet powerful tool that puts greater control in the hands of travellers. When it comes to bus travel, we believe that transparency is the first step toward building trust. Knowing in advance if a bus is new allows travellers to book with greater confidence, expecting better upkeep, cleaner interiors, enhanced comfort and reliable onboard amenities. This is a game changer for the bus travel industry, and every aspect of it has been thoughtfully designed with our customers’ needs in mind.”

AbhiBus continues to lead innovation in the bus travel space with customer-first features like Abhi Assured, which empowers travellers to choose reliable services for a smooth and comfortable journey. In case of any issues, it offers a refund of up to 150%, ensuring complete peace of mind. The recent launch of the ‘New Buses’ filter further strengthens AbhiBus’s position as a forward-thinking platform that puts transparency and traveller comfort at its core.