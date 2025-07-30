Mpower Project Mann with CISF offers Mental Health Support to over 75,000 CISF Personnel and their Families

National, July 30, 2025 – Today, the Founder and Chairperson of Aditya Birla Education Trust (ABET), Mrs. Neerja Birla, and DG CISF Sh. R.S. Bhatti, IPS, jointly reviewed the progress of Project Mann — a mental health initiative run by Mpower, an initiative of Aditya Birla Education Trust. The project is being implemented under the MoU signed between CISF and ABET in November 2024.

Mpower’s qualified team of mental health experts have helped create awareness among the CISF personnel through awareness building, counselling, clinical interventions and training of CISF personnel.

Project Mann has been able to help 75,000 CISF personnel and their families till date. Mpower has also trained 8,506 CISF officers and sub-officers to identify and manage low-risk mental health issues and escalate serious cases to professionals. This two-tiered structure has made psychological support more accessible at the grassroots level.

Hyper-sensitive units such as IGI Airport, Parliament, Delhi Metro among others have had psychometric assessments of 21,000 personnel for early identification in case of potential issues. The initiative has resulted in counselling and interventions in the case of depression, marital discord, financial stress among others.

It is notable that the suicide rate of CISF has declined below the national average during the year 2024 and 2025 highlighting the impact of this initiative.