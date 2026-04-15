Akshaya Tritiya 2026 Shift Towards Value-Driven Jewellery Buying, Limelight Offers Discounts and Gold Coin Incentive

by Pooja Madhavan, Founder and Managing Director at Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds

“This Akshaya Tritiya, we are witnessing a clear shift towards more value-driven and informed jewellery purchases. While gold remains integral to tradition, price volatility is prompting consumers to consider smarter, more flexible alternatives. At Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds, we see this as a natural shift towards conscious consumption. To make this transition even more rewarding, our Akshaya Tritiya special offer provides exceptional value: customers can enjoy up to 30% off on diamond value, up to 50% off on making charges, and a free gold coin on minimum purchase value. This limited-period offer is valid until 30th April. Our aim is to make it easier for customers to celebrate prosperity with choices that are both meaningful and future-forward.”