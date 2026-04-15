KLH Global Business School Drives Road Safety & Drug Awareness Among Students

Hyderabad, Apr 15: KLH Global Business School organized an awareness workshop on road safety and drug prevention to promote responsible conduct, disciplined driving habits, and heightened awareness among students on critical safety concerns. The session brought together officials from the Cyberabad Traffic Police and the Transport Department, who interacted with students and shared practical insights on safe and responsible road usage.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. M. Ramesh, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, emphasized the importance of valuing life and being responsible on the roads. Encouraging students to reflect on personal experiences, he highlighted the emotional and societal impact of road accidents. He elaborated on initiatives undertaken by the Telangana Traffic Police to enhance road safety and efficiency, and cautioned against the use of mobile phones while driving, identifying it as a major cause of accidents.

In an engaging interaction, Mr. J. Ranjan Ratan Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-I), Cyberabad, expressed concern over the rise in road traffic accidents. Citing recent data, he noted that fatalities have increased significantly, with a large number of victims being young individuals. He highlighted fatigue as a major contributing factor during long drives and advised taking short breaks every two hours. He also stressed the importance of maintaining vehicles properly and strictly adhering to safety measures such as wearing seat belts and following traffic regulations.

The program was attended by Mr. Chandrashekar Reddy, Traffic Assistant Commissioner of Police; Mr. Naveen, Motor Vehicle Inspector, RTA Kondapur; and Mr. Sridhar Kumar, Traffic SHO, along with faculty members, staff, and students.

Dr. Anand Bethapudi, Dean, KLH Global Business School, welcomed the dignitaries and appreciated their efforts in sensitizing students on such an important social issue. The dignitaries interacted with students and discussed the direct and indirect impact of road accidents on individuals, families, and society, emphasizing the importance of helmet usage, adherence to traffic norms, and responsible behavior among young drivers.

Sharing his message, Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President, KL Deemed to be University, stated, “We believe that education goes beyond classrooms. Creating awareness about road safety and responsible behavior is essential in shaping not just skilled professionals but responsible citizens. Young minds must understand that every decision on the road carries value—not only for their own lives but for society at large. Such initiatives play a vital role in building a culture of safety, discipline, and respect for life.”

The workshop was conducted as part of the “Arrive Alive” Road Safety Campaign, held from April 13 to 18, aimed at spreading awareness among youth and encouraging safer road practices. The session enabled students to better understand the seriousness of road safety and their role in contributing to a safer and more responsible society.