AISATS Partners with Tata Motors to Deploy Electric Passenger Coaches Across Key Indian Airports

Lucknow, Apr 15: Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS) today announced the induction of a new fleet of electric airport passenger coaches from Tata Motors, marking a significant milestone in its journey towards sustainable, low‑emission airport operations across India. The first two electric coaches are being handed over to AISATS today at the Tata Motors’ facility in Lucknow, in the presence of the Hon’ble Chief Minister and the Chairman of the Tata Group.

As part of this strategic fleet expansion, AISATS has placed an order for 21 electric airport passenger coaches from Tata Motors, which will be progressively deployed across its operations in Delhi (DEL), Bengaluru (BLR), Hyderabad (HYD) and Thiruvananthapuram (TRV). The initial two vehicles handed over in Lucknow will be deployed at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. Currently, the company has a fleet of 37 electric coaches deployed across its stations. The additional eight vehicles are scheduled for handover in the last week of April, followed by phased deliveries of the remaining units over the coming months.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramanathan Rajamani, CEO, AISATS said: “Electrifying our airside and landside transport fleet is a key pillar of AISATS’ sustainability roadmap and our commitment to supporting India’s net‑zero ambitions. These new electric airport passenger coaches from Tata Motors will enable cleaner, quieter and more efficient passenger movement, starting with Delhi and soon extending to our other stations. We are honoured that this journey is being flagged off in the august presence of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath and the Chairman of the Tata Group Shri N Chandrasekharan at the Lucknow plant, highlighting the importance of green mobility for India’s aviation ecosystem.”

The collaboration between AISATS and Tata Motors brings together AISATS’ extensive ground handling and airport services expertise across major Indian airports and Tata Motors’ leadership in electric commercial vehicles and e‑bus platforms. AISATS currently provides ground handling and cargo services at key hubs including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Ranchi, Raipur, and Kochi, serving leading Indian and international airlines. Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has already deployed more than 3,000 electric buses across multiple cities in India, significantly reducing emissions and supporting the country’s clean mobility transition.

The new electric airport passenger buses are designed to offer enhanced comfort, safety and accessibility for passengers, while delivering lower noise, zero tailpipe emissions and improved operational efficiency for airport operators. AISATS will work closely with airport operators and Tata Motors to ensure that the necessary charging infrastructure, maintenance support and operating processes are in place to maximise uptime and sustainability benefits.