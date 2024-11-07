Alembic Pharma Reports 12% Profit Growth in Q2FY25, Reaching Rs. 153 Crores

7th November 2024, Mumbai: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited reported its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended 30th September 2024.

Mr. Shaunak Amin, MD, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited said “India’s Branded Business continues to enhance execution capabilities in both quality and scale, with the Specialty and Animal Health segments showing good growth. The USFDA successfully inspected our Oncology Formulation Facility (F-2) without any form 483 observations.”

India Branded Business

  • India Branded Business grew 6% to Rs. 609 Crores for the quarter.
  • Recorded good growths in specialty therapies like 8% in Gynaecology, 11% in Cardiology, 18% in Anti Diabetic and 13% in Ophthalmology therapies.
  • Animal Health business grew 20% for the quarter with basket of strong brands driving outperformance.
  • 3 launches during the quarter. New launches continue to do well along with promising future launches across key segments.

International Business

Particulars Q2 FY25 Q2 FY24 % Change H-1 FY25 H-1 FY24 % Change
Formulation            
  India 609 577 6% 1181 1101 7%
  USA

Ex- US

 467

298

 444

252

 5%

18%

 928

568

 834

518

 11%

10%
API 274 322 (15%) 532 628 (15%)
Total 1648 1595 3% 3210 3081 4%

