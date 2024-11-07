Alembic Pharma Reports 12% Profit Growth in Q2FY25, Reaching Rs. 153 Crores

7th November 2024, Mumbai: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited reported its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended 30th September 2024.

Mr. Shaunak Amin, MD, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited said “India’s Branded Business continues to enhance execution capabilities in both quality and scale, with the Specialty and Animal Health segments showing good growth. The USFDA successfully inspected our Oncology Formulation Facility (F-2) without any form 483 observations.”