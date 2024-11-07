Alembic Pharma Reports 12% Profit Growth in Q2FY25, Reaching Rs. 153 Crores

7th November 2024, Mumbai: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited reported its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended 30th September 2024.
Mr. Shaunak Amin, MD, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited said “India’s Branded Business continues to enhance execution capabilities in both quality and scale, with the Specialty and Animal Health segments showing good growth. The USFDA successfully inspected our Oncology Formulation Facility (F-2) without any form 483 observations.”
India Branded Business
- India Branded Business grew 6% to Rs. 609 Crores for the quarter.
- Recorded good growths in specialty therapies like 8% in Gynaecology, 11% in Cardiology, 18% in Anti Diabetic and 13% in Ophthalmology therapies.
- Animal Health business grew 20% for the quarter with basket of strong brands driving outperformance.
- 3 launches during the quarter. New launches continue to do well along with promising future launches across key segments.
International Business
|Particulars
|Q2 FY25
|Q2 FY24
|% Change
|H-1 FY25
|H-1 FY24
|% Change
|Formulation
|India
|609
|577
|6%
|1181
|1101
|7%
| USA
Ex- US
|467
298
|444
252
|5%
18%
|928
568
|834
518
|11%
10%
|API
|274
|322
|(15%)
|532
|628
|(15%)
|Total
|1648
|1595
|3%
|3210
|3081
|4%