Amazon India Launches AI Store to Simplify Discovery of AI-Powered Consumer Electronics

Bengaluru, April 27: Amazon India has announced the launch of its AI Store, a dedicated online destination designed to help customers easily discover and shop for AI-powered consumer electronics across categories.

The AI Store brings together a wide range of products including smartphones, laptops, televisions, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, tablets, smartwatches, and smart glasses, featuring offerings from leading global and Indian brands. The platform is curated to simplify the buying journey by clearly explaining how AI features deliver real-world benefits.

Commenting on the launch, Zeba Khan, Director, Consumer Electronics, Amazon India, said,

“At Amazon.in, our role goes beyond offering selection. It is about helping customers navigate a rapidly evolving technology landscape with clarity. The AI Store brings together intelligent devices in one place with simple explanations of what AI can do for you—making it easier for every customer across India to make confident decisions.”

The AI Store is designed around practical usability, ensuring that every product listed delivers tangible benefits through AI capabilities. Customers can explore devices such as:

Smartphones with advanced on-device AI for enhanced performance and privacy

Laptops with Neural Processing Units to boost productivity and battery efficiency

Televisions with real-time AI upscaling for improved viewing experiences

Smartwatches offering personalised health insights and coaching

Home appliances with AI-driven energy optimization and smart functionality

The launch comes amid a strong surge in demand for AI-powered devices in India. According to Amazon.in, searches for AI-enabled products have grown by 60% year-on-year, with laptops and tablets witnessing over 80% growth, televisions nearly 40% growth, and wearables showing strong double-digit increases. Notably, two-thirds of AI-related searches originate from tier 2 and tier 3 cities, reflecting widespread adoption beyond metro markets.

The AI Store also aligns with Amazon’s broader AI-driven shopping ecosystem, which includes features like Rufus, its conversational shopping assistant; Lens AI for visual product search; View in Your Room for virtual product placement; AI-generated review summaries; and price history tracking tools to support informed decision-making.

By combining curated product discovery with intuitive explanations, the AI Store aims to make AI technology more accessible, understandable, and relevant for customers across India.