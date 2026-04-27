PM Modi Hails Indian Girls’ Strong Performance at European Mathematics Olympiad

New Delhi, Apr 27 (BNP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Indian schoolgirls for their strong performance at the European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO), praising their achievement on the global stage.

In a message shared on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said he was proud of the students, noting that they had performed exceptionally well and made the country proud through their success in the prestigious competition.

The European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad is an international mathematics contest that brings together talented young female students from various countries to compete in problem-solving and analytical skills.

India’s participation and success in the event highlight the growing capabilities of young students in mathematics and STEM disciplines. The recognition from the Prime Minister further underscores the importance being given to nurturing academic talent and encouraging excellence among school students.