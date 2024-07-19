Are you a movie buff? Paisabazaar recommends these credit cards that will help you save on movie tickets and enjoy great benefits

Hyderabad, July 19th 2024: Are you a movie buff spending thousands on your tickets every weekend? Next time you go out on a movie night you can save a considerable amount of money along with other exciting benefits thanks to the recommendations by Paisabazar on credit cards that offer you great benefits on movie tickets.

Movie benefits on credit cards generally come in the form of joining/activation benefit, milestone benefit or as direct discount/‘Buy One Get One’ offer on popular platforms and cinemas. When selecting a credit card specifically for movie benefits, you must check maximum discount, minimum ticket value and other terms and conditions. If the discount/free ticket comes as a milestone benefit, you must see how feasible it would be for you to reach the spend threshold.

“Booking platforms like BookMyShow and Paytm Movies also run several provider-specific offers from time to time. Hence, you should also check the offers available on your existing cards. Moreover, users who already have credit cards offering high value-back across all online transactions can make significant savings by booking movie tickets online. Savings on movies should not be the only criterion for choosing a card; you must check if the other features align with your spending patterns, enabling you to derive maximum value out of the card,” said Rohit Chhibbar, Head of Credit Cards, Paisabazaar.

Here is the list of the best credit cards with movie benefits, offered in the form of direct discount or Buy One Get One offer with select platforms or cinemas.