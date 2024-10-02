The Mall of Faridabad Hosts Flameless Cooking Event in collaboration with Cornitos

The Mall of Faridabad recently organized a vibrant, flameless cooking competition in collaboration with Cornitos to promote community engagement and foster family participation. The event saw a huge participation from local families and children, who showcased their culinary creativity through traditional dishes. The activity not only brought together different generations but also allowed families to celebrate their cultural roots through food.

Commenting on the event, Mr. Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group, said, “We are thrilled with the overwhelming response from the community. The flameless cooking event was designed to inspire creativity and celebrate our rich culinary heritage. It was heartwarming to see families come together and share their traditions through the art of cooking.”

The delicious dishes made by the participants reflected their dedication and captured the essence of the culinary experience. This engaging initiative is part of the mall’s ongoing efforts to create meaningful experiences that unite the local community.