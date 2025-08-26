Auto-Sweep Facility Current Accounts: How Ujjivan SFB Park Idle Money into FD Returns

What if your business’s idle money actually did its job, earning while it waits? Most businesses keep large sums parked in current accounts. It feels safe, but here’s the catch: that money earns nothing. Day after day, week after week, your hard-earned funds just sit there, losing out on growth.

Meanwhile, fixed deposits give higher returns but lock your money away when you might need it most. So, business owners end up choosing between liquidity and returns.

But what if you didn’t have to choose?

That’s where Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s auto-sweep facility, Sweep Smart steps in. This auto-sweep facility is decisively enhancing financial strategy by turning idle current account balances into fixed deposit earnings without any effort on your part. Don’t let your funds sit idle, let them work for you automatically and effectively.

Why Auto-Sweep Facility Is a Game-Changer

Think of Auto-Sweep as an invisible financial assistant. The moment your balance crosses a chosen threshold (₹4 lakhs for Ujjivan SFB’s Business Maxima Current Account), the surplus is automatically “swept” into a Fixed Deposit.

The best part? The money isn’t locked away. When you need it, it’s instantly “swept” back into your current account, penalty-free. In short, your cash is both liquid and profitable.

This matters because businesses don’t just lose money when funds sit idle—they also lose opportunity. A little extra income from parked money can help cover utility bills, pay staff salaries earlier, or even reinvest in small growth initiatives.

The Current Account Dilemma

Most small and medium businesses face the same cycle:

Keep heavy balances in current accounts for operational security.

Watch those balances earn zero interest.

Place surplus in FDs, only to break them early and lose returns when cash flow tightens.

It’s a lose-lose equation: either liquidity without returns, or returns without liquidity.

Auto-Sweep solves this age-old dilemma by letting you have both.

How the Auto Sweep Facility Current Account Works in Practice

1. Set Your Threshold

Decide how much you want to keep in your current account for day-to-day expenses. Anything above that is automatically transferred into an FD.

Example: You maintain ₹4 lakhs as operational balance. If your balance touches ₹6 lakhs, ₹2 lakhs goes into an FD.

2. Weekly Sweep-Out

Every Monday, the system checks your balance and sweeps out the surplus into FDs. You don’t have to track, remind yourself, or make a transfer—it just happens.

3. Instant Sweep-In

When a vendor payment or an emergency pops up, the FD is broken automatically, only as much as needed. Your transaction goes through seamlessly.

4. Flexibility Without Fees

There are no foreclosure penalties, and partial withdrawals are allowed. Unlike traditional FDs, where liquidity costs you money, Auto-Sweep ensures you earn until the last possible moment.

Real-World Example

Take Ravi, who runs a wholesale business. On average, his account holds ₹12 lakhs after paying suppliers each month. Before Auto-Sweep, this money sat idle for 3–4 weeks.

With Ujjivan SFB’s Auto-Sweep:

₹8 lakhs above the threshold is parked into FDs every week.

Over a year, that idle cash quietly earns him interest equivalent to a short-term FD, without him lifting a finger.

And when a sudden bulk order requires immediate cash, the FD is partially broken, funding him instantly with no penalty.

This isn’t theory. It’s how businesses across India are putting their cash flows to work.

Benefits Beyond Numbers

Extra Income Without Effort – Idle balances generate returns with no manual monitoring. Liquidity Intact – Funds are always available when needed. Improved Cash Flow Management – Predictable inflows and outflows don’t disrupt earning potential. Peace of Mind – Business owners can focus on growth instead of juggling between accounts.

Think of it as your money working overtime, even when you’re not.

Why Businesses Shouldn’t Ignore Auto Sweep

In today’s environment, every percentage point matters. Margins are tight, competition is intense, and access to working capital is crucial. By letting idle balances remain unproductive, businesses are essentially leaving money on the table.

An Auto-Sweep facility makes sure your money works just as hard as you do. And since it’s fully automated, there’s zero friction.

Final Thoughts

Running a business is hard enough, your money shouldn’t sit idle. With Ujjivan SFB’s Auto-Sweep facility current account becomes more than just a parking space. It becomes a growth engine.

So the next time you check your current account balance, ask yourself: is this money sleeping—or earning? If it’s sleeping, maybe it’s time to wake it up with Auto-Sweep.