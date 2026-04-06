Darjeeling to Host ‘Colours of India 2026’ Showcasing Classical Music and Dance on April 15

Darjeeling is set to witness an evening steeped in India’s rich cultural heritage as Swaranjali Delhi presents Colours of India 2026 Darjeeling, a celebration of Indian classical vocal, instrumental music, and dance. The event is being organised in association with Hakimpara Nritya Malancha and Himalaya Kala Mandir.

Scheduled for April 15, 2026, the programme will take place at the Himalaya Kala Mandir, Donovan Park on Hill Cart Road, beginning at 5 PM onwards. The event aims to bring together renowned artists and emerging talents on one stage, offering audiences a vibrant glimpse into India’s diverse classical traditions.

The evening will feature performances by noted artists, including Smt Sangita Chaki, Shri Subrata De, Pt Subir Adhikary, Ms Roushni Sarkar, Ms Hrishita Das, and Ms Sampurna Biswas, along with disciples of Smt Iswari Chhettri. The event will be anchored by Smt Moumita Biswas.

Organisers say the initiative is part of an ongoing effort to promote and preserve Indian classical arts while creating platforms for both established performers and young disciples to showcase their talent.

Open to all art enthusiasts, the event invites audiences from Darjeeling and nearby regions to experience an enriching cultural evening.

For further details and RSVP, interested attendees can contact Swaranjali Delhi and NrityaMalancha Siliguri at 9910300319 or 9434006943, or visit www.swaranjali.org and www.nrityamalancha.com.

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