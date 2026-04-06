DSP Asset Managers appoints Anish Tawakley as Chief Investment Officer

New Delhi, Apr 6: DSP Asset Managers has announced the appointment of Anish Tawakley as Chief Investment Officer (CIO), responsible for overseeing both equity and fixed income investments, further strengthening the firm’s investment leadership.

Anish Tawakley joins DSP from ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, where he served as Co-Chief Investment Officer – Equities. With three decades of experience across market cycles, he has extensive expertise in equity research, portfolio management, asset allocation, and team leadership. At DSP, he will collaborate closely with the existing equity and fixed income teams to align strategies across asset classes while maintaining the firm’s focus on disciplined, research-led investing.

Kalpen Parekh, MD & CEO, DSP Asset Managers, commented:

“We are delighted to have Anish join us as CIO. He brings decades of experience navigating market cycles and applies a conservative, rigorous approach to investing. His philosophy of safeguarding against downside risks and seeking alpha during market downturns aligns perfectly with DSP’s commitment to delivering consistent results for our investors.”

Anish Tawakley, Chief Investment Officer, DSP Asset Managers, said:

“What stood out to me about DSP is the clarity of its investment philosophy and its long-term, investor-first approach. I look forward to working across teams to build resilient, well-balanced portfolios that meet investor needs across market conditions.”

This appointment underscores DSP Mutual Fund’s continued focus on enhancing its investment platform while keeping long-term investor interests at the core.