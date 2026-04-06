AT MOON VENTURES PVT LTD Builds the Next Layer of India’s Financial Infrastructure with Web3, BBPS, CBDC, Payment Collections and PayOut Capabilities

On its 5-Year Milestone, the Company Advances an Institution-Grade Technology Stack for Banks, Financial Institutions and Merchant Ecosystems

Mumbai, India: As India rapidly evolves into one of the world’s most advanced digital payments economies, AT MOON VENTURES PVT LTD is positioning itself at the forefront of this transformation by building what could become a foundational layer in the country’s next-generation financial infrastructure.

Marking its 5-year milestone, the company has announced the development of a next-generation financial technology platform that integrates Web3 architecture, blockchain infrastructure, BBPS connectivity, CBDC (e₹ – Digital Rupee) readiness, Payment Collections capabilities, and PayOut infrastructure. The platform is being developed in the capacity of a Technology Service Provider (TSP), aimed at empowering banks, regulated financial institutions, and merchant ecosystems with scalable, secure, and future-ready financial technology.

The official unveiling is scheduled for Founder’s Day in June 2026, representing not just a product launch, but a strategic transition—from fintech participation to infrastructure leadership.

Building for India’s New Financial Era

India’s financial ecosystem is undergoing a structural shift driven by real-time payments, API-led banking, embedded finance, merchant digitization, and central bank digital currency innovation. In this evolving landscape, long-term value is no longer created solely at the application layer—it lies in the strength, scalability, and reliability of the underlying infrastructure.

AT MOON VENTURES is aligning itself with this shift.

Rather than acting as a fund-handling intermediary, the company is building technology infrastructure that enables banks and regulated entities to modernize their payment capabilities, strengthen compliance frameworks, and scale merchant services efficiently.

This approach reflects a clear strategic understanding: in a highly regulated ecosystem like India, sustainable growth is achieved not by bypassing the system, but by strengthening it through better technology, deeper integrations, and intelligent financial architecture.

A Multi-Capability Platform for Institutions and Merchants

The platform is being designed as a comprehensive financial infrastructure layer supporting multiple institutional and merchant-facing use cases. These include:

* API-driven collection infrastructure

* Payment Collections solutions for merchant transactions

* PayOut infrastructure for business and institutional disbursements

* Banking-integrated payout enablement systems

* Escrow system support

* BBPS bill payment integration

* CBDC (e₹) enablement capabilities

* Real-time monitoring, reconciliation, and reporting tools

* Secure transaction orchestration and workflow management

Within this architecture, Payment Collections and PayOut capabilities serve as two core pillars.

Payment Collections systems are being built to enable seamless digital collections for merchants, offering efficient payment acceptance, optimized transaction flows, and enhanced customer payment experiences.

PayOut infrastructure, on the other hand, focuses on enabling structured and scalable disbursements, including vendor payments, salary payouts, refunds, and ecosystem transfers through banking integrations.

Together, these capabilities contribute to a unified ecosystem where collections, disbursements, compliance, and settlement readiness are integrated within a single technology framework.

Web3 and Blockchain as Institutional Infrastructure

A defining aspect of the platform is its use of Web3 and blockchain technologies as practical infrastructure layers rather than conceptual innovation.

The system is designed to incorporate secure, immutable ledgers, enhancing transparency, auditability, and data integrity across transaction lifecycles. This is particularly critical in financial systems where traceability, accountability, and regulatory compliance are essential.

By leveraging decentralized architecture, the platform aims to deliver:

* Improved system resilience

* Reduced dependency on centralized failure points

* Enhanced transaction validation frameworks

* Greater trust across stakeholders

This positions AT MOON VENTURES not as a speculative Web3 adopter, but as a company applying these technologies with institutional discipline and real-world utility.

BBPS Integration: Aligning Innovation with Regulation

The platform’s integration with the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) represents a strategic alignment with India’s regulated payment ecosystem.

Through BBPS connectivity, the platform is expected to support:

* Standardized and interoperable bill payment processing

* RBI-aligned operational frameworks

* Access to an extensive network of billers

* Scalable and compliant service delivery

In today’s fintech environment, innovation alone is not sufficient. Financial institutions and enterprise clients demand solutions that combine speed with compliance, and innovation with governance. BBPS integration reinforces the platform’s credibility as an institution-ready infrastructure.

CBDC Readiness and the Digital Rupee Opportunity

Looking ahead, AT MOON VENTURES is also preparing for the future of money through CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) enablement, specifically aligned with India’s Digital Rupee (e₹) initiative.

As the Reserve Bank of India advances its CBDC framework, infrastructure providers capable of integrating digital currency capabilities will play a critical role.

The platform’s CBDC readiness is expected to enable:

* Faster and near-instant settlements

* Reduced reliance on multi-layer intermediaries

* Lower operational costs

* Seamless integration with future digital currency use cases

This forward-looking capability demonstrates that the company is building not just for current needs, but for the next decade of financial evolution.

Security, Compliance and Trust as Core Foundations

At the heart of the platform lies a strong emphasis on security, compliance, and trust architecture.

Key components include:

* End-to-end encryption protocols

* Blockchain-backed audit trails

* AI-driven fraud detection and monitoring

* Secure escrow and payout frameworks via banking partners

* High-integrity transaction monitoring systems

In an industry where trust is non-negotiable, these features ensure that the platform meets the expectations of banks, enterprises, regulators, and merchants alike.

Leadership Driving the Vision

The platform’s development is being led by Mr. Abhinav Gajanan Ladole, Core Product & Technology Head, who is responsible for shaping the product architecture and innovation roadmap.

The broader strategic vision is guided by Mr. Rakeshwar Sharma, Founder of AT MOON VENTURES PVT LTD, whose goal is to build a scalable and globally relevant financial infrastructure company originating from India.

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Sharma stated:

“Our objective is to empower banks, financial institutions, and merchant ecosystems with future-ready technology infrastructure. By integrating Web3, blockchain, BBPS, CBDC, Payment Collections and PayOut capabilities, we are building a platform that aligns innovation with regulatory frameworks.

India is witnessing rapid growth in embedded finance, API banking, and digital transactions. In this environment, strong infrastructure is not optional—it is foundational. AT MOON VENTURES is committed to building secure, scalable, and compliant systems that can support the evolving needs of the financial ecosystem.”

Why This Matters

India has already established itself as a global leader in digital payments. The next phase of growth lies in building institutional-grade infrastructure that supports complex financial systems, merchant ecosystems, and scalable digital finance operations.

A platform that successfully integrates:

* Banking connectivity

* Merchant payment infrastructure

* Payment Collections workflows

* PayOut systems

* BBPS capabilities

* Escrow systems

* Blockchain-led auditability

* CBDC readiness

is not just a software product—it is strategic infrastructure.

AT MOON VENTURES is positioning itself precisely at this intersection of technology, regulation, and financial scale.

About AT MOON VENTURES PVT LTD

AT MOON VENTURES PVT LTD is a fintech company focused on building technology infrastructure for payment collections, payout systems, escrow services, BBPS integration, CBDC enablement, and API-driven financial platforms.

Working closely with banking partners and regulated ecosystem participants, the company is committed to delivering secure, scalable, and institution-grade financial technology systems.

With a strong focus on compliance, innovation, and execution excellence, AT MOON VENTURES continues to build solutions designed to power the next phase of India’s digital financial economy.