Mumbai, India May 03rd, 2024 : Following the success of its inaugural edition, Goafest 2024 is set to bring back ‘ Advertising Rocks ‘, an initiative that offers a unique platform for India’s Advertising , Media, and Marketing community to showcase their musical talents. Embracing the spirit of collaboration and innovation, the Organizing Committee invites solo performers to submit their entries. Selected participants will have the exclusive opportunity to captivate audiences at Goafest 2024 , solidifying their presence at South Asia’s premier and largest creative festival. Following the success of its inaugural edition,isto bring, an initiative that offers a unique platform for India’s, Media, and Marketing community to showcase their musical talents. Embracing the spirit of collaboration and innovation, the Organizing Committee invites solo performers to submit their entries. Selected participants will have the exclusive opportunity to captivate audiences at, solidifying their presence at South Asia’s premier and largest creative festival.



With two solo categories – Indian and International – Advertising Rocks 2024 promises a global showcase of musical talent. 4 shortlists from each category will have the esteemed opportunity to perform for a distinguished jury and delegates at Goafest in Mumbai. The ultimate champions will be determined through a combination of jury evaluation and live voting by Goafest attendees, ensuring a fair and thrilling competition.

Winners in each category will be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 50,000, while the first runners-up will receive Rs. 25,000.

On ‘ Advertising Rocks ’, Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India and Goafest 2024 ’s Co-chair said, “ Advertising Rocks is back with another exciting edition at Goafest 2024 to celebrate the musical talents of our fraternity. As a fellow music enthusiast, I can’t wait to witness the exceptional performances this year. Looking forward to this unforgettable showcase of talent.”

Subhash Kamath, Former CEO of BBH and curator of ‘ Advertising Rocks ’ further added, “ Advertising Rocks was a big hit at Goafest last year and we’re hoping we’ll have a lot more participation in 2024 . There’s so much musical talent in our industry. They deserve a platform to perform and Goafest is the perfect place for it.”

The deadline for submitting entries for Advertising Rocks is May 15, 2024 . Entries by solo performers only belonging to the Advertising , Media, and Marketing fraternity will be considered.

Submit your entries for Advertising Rocks here.

Presented by The Advertising Agencies Association of India and The Advertising Club, Goafest 2024 is scheduled to take place on 29th, 30th and 31st May, 2024 at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake, Mumbai.



