New Delhi, India 03rd May 2024: Vikram Solar, a prominent leader in the Indian solar module manufacturing sector, is excited to announce a significant achievement—a 250 MW order win from Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited (GIPCL). The company has successfully received the Letter of Intent (LoI), signalling a major advancement in enhancing India’s solar energy capabilities and supporting the country’s ambitious solar objectives.

The modules to be supplied under this agreement fall within the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM), featuring high-efficiency panels. This collaboration is set to catalyze the development of solar energy\ infrastructure in Gujarat.

Mr. Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director of Vikram Solar, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to secure this order, which reinforces the strong and enduring relationship between Vikram Solar and GIPCL. This new agreement underscores their confidence in our capabilities and commitment to excellence. Our focus remains on innovation, performance, and customer satisfaction. As India progresses towards its green energy objectives, we are optimistic about future prospects and are ready to play an integral role in transforming India’s renewable energy landscape and enhancing its stature as a global leader in sustainable practices.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Vikram Solar will manufacture, test and deliver high-efficiency, bifacial solar PV modules employing cutting-edge technology with the range of minimum module capacity of 540Wp and maximum module capacity of 570Wp. These modules will be deployed at the MW RE Park in Village Khavda, in the vast expanses of the Great Rann of Kutch, Gujarat.