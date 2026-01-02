Bansal Wire Industries Records Highest-Ever Quarterly Sales Volume in Q3 FY26

Mumbai, Jan 02nd: Bansal Wire Industries Limited, one of the leading steel wire manufacturing companies by volume in Asia, today announced its sales volume performance for Q3FY26, marking another quarter of robust growth and operational excellence.

Q3FY26 Sales Volume: 121,702 MT, representing a growth of 31.70% YoY and 6.18% QoQ

Nine-Month FY26 Sales Volume: 340,411 MT, reflecting a strong 37.88% YoY growth

Record Performance: Achieved the highest-ever quarterly sales volume, surpassing the previous record of 114,609 MT in Q2FY26

The sales summary for Bansal Wire Industries is:

Commenting on the sales volume, Mr. Pranav Bansal, MD & CEO, Bansal Wire Industries Limited said,” We’re delighted to achieve our highest-ever quarterly sales volume of 121,702 MT in Q3FY26, marking strong growth of 31.70% YoY and 6.18% QoQ. This performance truly reflects the strength of our operations and our ability to capture opportunities across key sectors like automotive, infrastructure, and general engineering. Our expanded capacity of 618,000 MTPA has been instrumental in meeting the robust demand we’re seeing from India’s growing infrastructure and automotive industries. The nine-month numbers 340,411 MT with 37.88% YoY growth show we’ve maintained solid momentum throughout FY26.”

The Company launched LRPC Wire (Low Relaxation Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand) at its Dadri plant, with an incremental capacity of 18,000 MT in previous quarter.

The Company significantly bolstered specialty wire portfolio with the launch of Induction Hardened and Tempered (IHT) Wire, adding 9,000 tonnes of new capacity in Q3 FY26. This high-performance product targets the automotive sector, primarily for manufacturing suspension and valve springs.