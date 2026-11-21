WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov 21 — BayCom Corp (NASDAQ: BCML) (the “Company”), the holding company for United Business Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that Stanley R. Ivie was appointed as a director of the Company and as a director of the Bank, effective November 17, 2026.

Mr. Ivie brings decades of leadership, risk management, and regulatory experience in the banking industry and currently serves as Chairman of the California Bankers Association. Most recently, he served Banc of California and its holding company, Banc of California, Inc., as Executive Vice President and Head of Government and Regulatory Affairs from November 2023 until he retired in February 2026. He led Banc of California’s regulatory strategy, served as its liaison to legislative and regulatory agencies and oversaw its Community Reinvestment Act, corporate sustainability and strategic planning programs. Mr. Ivie served as Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer of Pacific Western Bank and PacWest Bancorp from March 2016 until PacWest’s merger with Banc of California in November 2023. In his role there, he oversaw Pacific Western Bank’s enterprise risk management strategy and the policies and practices that assess and mitigate financial, operational and strategic risks, including those related to cybersecurity, fraud, modeling and the Bank Secrecy Act.

Previously, Mr. Ivie held various leadership positions with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), including Regional Director for the FDIC’s San Francisco and Dallas regions. Before joining the FDIC’s Supervision Division in 2005, he served as the Deputy Director for the Division of Resolutions and Receiverships in Dallas, where he oversaw the resolution of failing banks nationwide.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Stan to our Board. He is one of the most accomplished risk and regulatory leaders in the industry, and very few people bring his depth of experience. We expect that Stan will play a big role in helping us build this business the right way in the years ahead,” said Bill Black, Executive Vice Chairman.

“We are delighted to welcome Stan Ivie to our Board. Stan brings a rare combination of perspectives,” said Christopher Baron, Chief Executive Officer. “He spent more than three decades at the FDIC and then managed risk and government and regulatory affairs from inside commercial banks larger than ours. His judgment and experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow.”

“Stan Ivie is an excellent addition to BayCom,” said Lloyd Kendall, Chairman of the Board. “His regulatory experience and knowledge, strategic risk management, and leadership will be invaluable to the Board as we continue to execute our strategy.”