DENVER, Nov 21 — Cushman & Wakefield continues to strengthen its institutional and private capital sales capabilities with the addition of Tim Richey, Cartter Berg, and Jack Richey to the firm’s Denver office.

In partnership with existing capital markets professionals, they will form Cushman & Wakefield’s institutional capital markets team in Denver, working to expand the firm’s office and multifamily investment sales capabilities across the Mountain West region.

“We’re extremely pleased to welcome a team of this caliber to bolster our capital markets platform. Tim, Cartter and Jack bring exceptional transaction experience, deep institutional relationships and a comprehensive understanding of the region’s investment landscape,” said Miles Treaster, President, Americas Capital Markets at Cushman & Wakefield. “Their addition reinforces our commitment to investors and owners, both across the Mountain West and beyond, as we connect global clients with local experts to achieve their objectives.”

Tim Richey and Berg will partner with Aaron Johnson, Executive Director in Denver, to lead institutional office sales and with Pat Knowlton, Executive Director in Colorado Springs, to lead institutional multifamily sales. Jack Richey will support both product types alongside the broader Denver capital markets team.

“As capital markets conditions evolve, investors are looking for ways to take advantage of the next cycle. Denver is well positioned for continued growth, and we see a strong opportunity to expand our presence in the market,” said Steve Schwab, Managing Principal of Cushman & Wakefield’s Denver office. “Tim, Cartter and Jack bring the experience and relationships to help us do that. Working alongside Aaron Johnson, Pat Knowlton and our broader team, they’ll strengthen our ability to serve institutional clients across the office and multifamily sectors.”

Tim Richey returns to Cushman & Wakefield as Executive Vice Chair and is widely recognized as one of the Rocky Mountain Region’s leading institutional office capital markets advisors. Over his 30-plus year-career, he has closed more than $20 billion in transaction value and advised on approximately 70% of the high-rise office sales across the Denver skyline.

Most recently, he served as Executive Vice Chairman with Newmark’s Capital Markets division in Denver, following previous leadership roles at CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield and Grubb & Ellis. His return brings deep market expertise, longstanding client relationships and a proven track record of delivering outstanding results for institutional investors across Colorado and the broader region.

Cartter joins as Executive Managing Director and brings more than 16 years of experience across investment sales, joint ventures and capital markets advisory. He has completed more than $20 billion in transactions spanning office, multifamily, life science, retail and hospitality assets throughout the Mountain West and beyond. Cartter previously led acquisitions at BMC Investments and prior to that spent 14 years with Eastdil Secured, where he helped establish the firm’s Denver office and advised institutional investors across the western United States.

Jack Richey joins as Director and brings nearly seven years of investment sales experience spanning office, multifamily, industrial, land, and debt and structured finance. Over the past three years, he has been directly involved in more than $600 million in transactions.