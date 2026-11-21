NEW YORK, Nov 21 — Franklin Templeton, a global investment leader, today announced the appointment of Nicolas Gomez as Head of Latin America, further strengthening the firm’s regional leadership as it continues to expand its global client strategy, and distribution capabilities.

In this role, Gomez will lead Franklin Templeton’s business across Latin America, focusing on deepening client relationships, expanding distribution and bringing the firm’s investment capabilities to institutional and wealth management clients throughout the region. He will report to Matthew Harrison, Head of EMEA & Americas (ex-US) at Franklin Templeton.

The appointment builds on Franklin Templeton’s established presence in Latin America, where the firm has over 130 professionals dedicated to the region with presence in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Uruguay, and the United States. It also supports the firm’s broader strategy of investing in priority markets and expanding client access to its full range of investment solutions, from ETFs to public and private markets capabilities.

“Latin America is a critical growth market for Franklin Templeton, and Nicolas brings an exceptional combination of regional expertise, client relationships and experience building investment businesses,” said Daniel Gamba, Co-President and Chief Commercial Officer of Franklin Templeton. “His experience expanding ETF adoption and developing investment solutions will be valuable as we look to deepen our institutional and wealth management relationships and accelerate growth across the region.”

Gomez joins Franklin Templeton from BlackRock, where he spent two decades in senior leadership roles spanning Latin America, ETFs, institutional and wealth distribution, and product innovation. Most recently, he served as Head of iShares Americas Institutional Business & Latin America, leading ETF commercial strategy across U.S. institutional clients and Latin American institutional and wealth markets.

Gomez also led BlackRock’s Product organization in Latin America, driving the development and commercialization of investment solutions tailored to the needs of investors across the region. His experience includes bringing to market Latin American domiciled ETFs, accumulating share classes for UCITS fixed income ETFs, Mexican peso-hedged ETFs, locally domiciled Mexican mutual funds, and alternative investment solutions for Latin American investors. Earlier in his career, he led BlackRock’s ETF and index business in Mexico.

“There is no single playbook for Latin America as each market has its own investment needs, distribution landscape and opportunities,” said Matthew Harrison, Head of EMEA & Americas (ex-US) at Franklin Templeton. “Our priority is to build on our established local presence, understand where client needs are evolving and bring the right investment solutions to each market. Nicolas will play a central role in putting that strategy into action.”

Earlier in his career, Gomez held institutional equity sales and investment banking roles at Merrill Lynch. He holds an MBA in Finance from the University of California, Berkeley’s Haas School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research from the University of California, Berkeley.

Gomez’s appointment is part of Franklin Templeton’s regional expansion efforts under Gamba’s leadership. Recent initiatives include expanding the firm’s U.S. RIA distribution team under Dan Muzzarelli, appointing Rene Buehlmann to lead Asia Pacific, Javier Villegas to lead Europe, and strengthening ETF Centre of Excellence under Jason Xavier.