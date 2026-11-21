MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 21 — Based on an analysis of credit card transactions processed across a sample of about 50,000 small- and medium-sized retail merchants from 2022 through 2025, Deluxe Corporation (NYSE: DLX) found that while sporting-goods retailers who carry hunting equipment bagged their biggest haul around Thanksgiving, beauty, apparel, and accessory purchases increased sharply in the final two weeks before Christmas.

The boost in sporting goods transactions is likely due to the start of hunting season overlapping with Black Friday in many states, as well as to end-of-year rebates offered by hunting and outdoor adventure equipment manufacturers. In contrast, transactions involving beauty services, apparel, and accessories saw substantially larger increases when Christmas shopping was down to the wire.

These category-specific patterns take on added importance in a year when many consumers are managing tighter budgets. The 2026 Consumer Holiday Spending Study from The Strawhecker Group and the Electronic Transactions Association found that 44% of consumers report greater financial stress than last year and 72% plan to set a holiday budget. With shoppers more deliberate about when and how much they spend, knowing which categories peak early versus late can help retailers make sharper decisions on inventory, staffing, and promotions.

“This is a great example of how the combination of Celero and Deluxe can transform data into useful insights for our customers and partners,” said Kevin Jones, president of Deluxe Merchant Services. “Understanding how and when consumers spend empowers businesses to make better decisions about staffing, inventory, and marketing, and we’re in a great position to help small- and medium-sized businesses interpret the data Deluxe has accumulated.”

Across all retail categories analyzed, the increase in transactions between Thanksgiving week and the mid-December shopping period narrowed substantially over the four-year study. In 2022, average transactions per merchant were 17% higher during the peak Christmas shopping week than during Thanksgiving week. That difference narrowed to 16% in 2023 and just 1% in 2024, before recovering modestly to 4% in 2025.

In 2025:

Beauty services: Average transactions per merchant increased 18% in the week before Christmas compared with Thanksgiving week.

Apparel and accessories: Average transactions per merchant increased 20% during Christmas week compared with Thanksgiving week.

Sporting goods stores processed approximately 18.9% more payment volume per merchant during Thanksgiving week in 2025 than their average weekly volume during the two weeks leading up to Christmas.

The same TSG/ETA study found that 57% of consumers would shop elsewhere or be less likely to return if their preferred payment method wasn’t available—reinforcing that capturing concentrated late-season demand also requires offering the payment options shoppers expect.