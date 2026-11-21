COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 21 — GRIT Infrastructure (GRIT), a portfolio company of MFG Partners, announced the acquisition of Reinhard Boring Technologies, a provider of horizontal auger boring for essential infrastructure utility services. This strategic acquisition marks an important expansion of GRIT’s Midwest in-house services offering and reinforces its commitment to partnering with high quality, client-focused utility service providers throughout the Midwest. Reinhard and GRIT will meld horizontal auger boring to the horizontal directional drilling and excavation work GRIT crews already perform across the Midwest, to offer a one stop shop to clients that need casing under roads, rail lines, and waterways all under one contract.

“We are very pleased to be joining forces with the team at Reinhard,” said Randall P. Muench, Chief Executive Officer of GRIT Infrastructure. “Clients have been asking us to expand to Jack C Bore services. Reinhard brings high-quality services and Danny and the Reinhard team are a great fit in our culture. We are so pleased to be adding them to the team.”

“GRIT gives us the reach and access to capital to grow faster than we ever could on our own. Both of our client bases will leverage the expertise we each bring to the underground utility market,” said Daniel Smith, owner and President of Reinhard. “This combination is a great fit for our people and our customers.”

Reinhard owner Daniel Smith will remain with the company as the leader of the jack and bore operation. The team will continue to operate out of the firm’s Troy, OH office and yard.