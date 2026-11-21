SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 21 — GreenRow, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the opening of the brand’s second retail store located at Town & Country Village in Palo Alto, California. The new Palo Alto location follows GreenRow’s debut flagship store in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood, which opened earlier this year and was recently named one of House Beautiful’s “Best Home Stores in America.”

Launched in 2023, GreenRow offers thoughtfully designed home furnishings made with an emphasis on craftsmanship, responsible sourcing, and lower-impact production. The brand prioritizes innovative manufacturing practices and low-impact materials wherever possible, while supporting at least one of Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s social or environmental initiatives. Responsibly sourced linen, cotton, wood, and recycled materials are featured throughout the assortment, along with handmade and artisanal pieces that showcase the unique qualities of their materials and craftsmanship.

The GreenRow Palo Alto store’s assortment of furniture, lighting, textiles, rugs, tabletop, and décor showcases the brand’s belief that sustainability should not require a compromise in style, comfort or individuality. Products featured in the store are designed to bring warmth, character and style to every room in the home in a responsible and considered way. Customers who visit the new store can also shop a curated collection of vintage, found and one-of-a-kind pieces, while receiving complimentary design services and personalized guidance from GreenRow’s design experts.

“Our stores are a destination for inspiration and a place where customers can explore beautiful products, learn more about the materials behind them to help curate a home that feels both personal and purposeful,” said Jaimee Seabury, Vice President of GreenRow. “We look forward to welcoming the South Bay Area community into a space that showcases GreenRow’s commitment to craftsmanship, creativity and making sustainable design more accessible, inspiring and relevant to everyday life.”

To celebrate the new store opening, GreenRow will host a grand opening weekend from Friday, November 20, through Sunday, November 22, 2026. The celebration will be open to the public, and a portion of net proceeds from opening weekend sales will be donated to Filoli Historic House & Garden.