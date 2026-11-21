SINGAPORE, Nov. 21 — On November 13, Moutai House officially opened at Fullerton Waterboat House in Singapore.

As the world’s first Moutai brand experience space built under its new SI standards, this three-storey venue brings together cultural exhibitions, baijiu tasting, distinctive dining and creative cocktails. Using Moutai as a bridge, it creates new opportunities for Chinese baijiu culture to blend with and draw inspiration from Singapore’s diverse lifestyle and cultural scene.

As early as 1954, Guizhou Moutai arrived in Singapore via the Singapore River, marking its first entry into Southeast Asia, right across from Fullerton Waterboat House. 72 years later, Moutai House has found its home along the same riverbank, transforming a historic arrival into a lasting presence and turning a connection forged decades ago into deep-rooted ties.

Inside, the first floor houses the Moutai Experiential Centre, showcasing Moutai products from different series and vintages, highlighted by the Culture Collection and Discovery Collection.

Both series follow the “one country, one design” concept, with exclusive editions created for different countries. The Singapore edition incorporates local elements like traditional shophouses and the Vanda Miss Joaquim orchid, blending Nanyang culture with Moutai’s distinctive Jiang-flavor.

On the second floor is Moutai Yubaofang, uniting two renowned Chinese culinary traditions—Guizhou and Huaiyang cuisine. It explores new possibilities for pairing Moutai with food, creating harmony between fine spirits and flavour.

On the top floor, SOHAUS Cocktail Bar offers sweeping views of the Singapore River and Marina Bay. Here, visitors can explore eight original cocktails crafted with Moutai Prince Liquor, alongside over ten classic creations, giving traditional Moutai Jiang-flavor a fresh expression.

More than just a place for baijiu, Moutai House uses a design language blending Eastern and Western aesthetics to transform brewing culture into an immersive experience that can be seen, tasted and explored.

Leveraging Singapore’s unique geographical position, Moutai House brings baijiu culture into everyday local life, using fine cuisine, premium spirits and creative cocktails to bring international audiences closer to Chinese baijiu culture.

One vessel carries timeless elegance; fine spirits bring kindred spirits together. From the banks of the Chishui River to the shores of the Singapore River, Chinese brewing is engaging with the world with greater poise and ease.