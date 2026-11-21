MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 21 — Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) today announced that Michael Garceau has been appointed as President, Expansion Markets Division, effective Dec. 1, 2026.

Garceau brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across industrial businesses, with a strong track record of driving growth, improving business performance and developing new markets. Most recently, he served as President of Honeywell Safety Products following its acquisition by PIP Global Safety, leading the $1 billion business through its transition and integration. Previously, Garceau was President of Honeywell’s Personal Protective Equipment business, where he led a significant business transformation that improved growth and operational performance.

“Expansion Markets is an important part of Graco’s strategy to accelerate growth beyond our core businesses, and Michael brings the experience and leadership to help us move forward with focus and speed,” said Mark Sheahan, Graco’s President and CEO. “We see meaningful opportunities in areas like data centers and adjacent markets where Graco’s technology, capabilities and business model can create differentiated value for customers.”

Garceau succeeds Tim White as President of the Expansion Markets Division, following White’s appointment to lead Graco’s new Integration Management Office, which was established to strengthen acquisition integration and support the company’s broader growth strategy.

Garceau holds an MBA in Marketing and General Management from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business and a BSBA from the University of Akron.