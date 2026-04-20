Behind Every Booking: How HPCL’s Digital-First System Powers Seamless LPG Delivery Across India

Kolkata, Apr 20: What happens the moment a consumer books an LPG cylinder? For Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), that single click sets into motion a highly coordinated, technology-driven delivery chain—connecting digital platforms, distributors, logistics networks, and last-mile teams to ensure timely doorstep delivery.

With 99.2% of LPG bookings now being made through digital platforms, HPCL has transformed the booking experience into a real-time, responsive system that begins processing requests the instant they are generated—whether through IVRS, SMS, WhatsApp, or HP PAY.

Between 1st and 18th April 2026, this system enabled the delivery of over 230 lakh LPG cylinders nationwide, demonstrating both the scale and efficiency of HPCL’s integrated supply network.

Once a booking is made, the request is immediately routed to the nearest distributor, where inventory availability and delivery schedules are dynamically aligned. The system prioritises orders based on demand clusters, ensuring that high-demand areas are serviced without delay.

From there, the process triggers coordination with bottling plants and logistics networks, where cylinders are allocated, dispatched, and routed through optimised delivery plans. Supporting this movement is a robust supply backbone, with over 1,43,129 tankers dispatched carrying fuel products during this period—ensuring continuous replenishment across the network.

The role of data is critical at every stage. Real-time booking trends enable distributors to anticipate demand, optimise delivery routes, and reduce turnaround times, ensuring that cylinders move efficiently from stock points to consumers’ homes.

This system is further strengthened by last-mile delivery teams, who execute deliveries with precision—often navigating dense urban areas and remote geographies to maintain timelines, even during periods of elevated demand.

To ensure transparency and security, every delivery is authenticated through DAC/OTP-based systems, providing consumers with a reliable and tamper-proof delivery experience.

The scale of operations also reflects the growing demand for flexible LPG solutions. During this period, HPCL supplied over 4.97 lakh Free Trade LPG cylinders of 5 Kg and over 23,100 cylinders of 2 Kg, catering to migrant populations, small vendors, and consumers seeking portable and affordable energy options.

Parallel to this digital and operational efficiency, HPCL continues to maintain strict vigilance across its distribution ecosystem. Between 14th March and 18th April 2026, the Company conducted 5,482 inspections, taking action against 131 distributors, including 32 suspensions, while carrying out 661 raids, registering 41 FIRs, and seizing 3,674 LPG cylinders—ensuring that every booking translates into a genuine and secure delivery.

HPCL emphasises that its LPG supply system remains fully functional, adequately stocked, and responsive to consumer needs, with any temporary delays in select areas being actively managed through continuous system optimisation.

Consumers are advised to book cylinders as per requirement and avoid unnecessary stocking, enabling the system to operate smoothly for all.

From a simple booking to a doorstep delivery, HPCL’s LPG ecosystem reflects a seamless integration of technology, logistics, and human effort—ensuring that every request is fulfilled with speed, reliability, and trust.